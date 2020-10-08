Is poverty saving Africa from Covid-19 woes?

By Karl Lyimo

Observers are baffled by the relatively low adverse impact of the viral Covid-19 pandemic devastating populations and economies this year.

As at 07:04GMT on October 7, 2020, the new coronavirus pandemic had infected 36,053,816 persons worldwide, killing 1,054,721 of them – while 27,156,297 had recovered from the malady. Another 7,842,798 were currently infected, 67,796 of them in serious or critical condition.

[/www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/>].

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control – an Agency of the European Union – the numbers of Covid-19 cases by Continent from December 31, 2019 to October 6, 2020 were as follows [listed here strictly in alphabetical order, and on no other merit]: Africa: 1,521,484 cases; 36,631 deaths. Asia: 11,126,374 cases; 201,870 deaths. America: 17,319,991 cases; 575,278 deaths. Europe: 5,520,666 cases; 227,618 deaths. Oceania: 34,307 cases; 994 deaths. ‘Other’: 696 cases; 7 deaths... [See ‘Covid-19 Situation Update Worldwide as of 6 October 2020:’ /www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/geographical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases>].

From the foregoing data by both the global reference website and the European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control (ECDC), ‘continental Oceania’ has had the fewest Covid-19 cases and deaths, followed by Africa, Europe and Asia in that sequence. On the other hand, the Americas have had the largest numbers of the pandemic’s patients and deaths!

Continental GDPs also tell an intriguing story... The Americas had a combined total GDP of $28,070 billion in 2019 (North America: $24,430 billion; South America: $3,640 billion) – making it the world’s richest continent, according to the International Monetary Fund. [/en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_continents_by_GDP_(nominal)>].

Advertisement

But, America was also home to the highest numbers of Covid-19 cases (17,319,991) and deaths (575,278) up to October 6 this year!

On the other hand – and apart from Oceania – Africa is the poorest continent on Planet Earth this side of the Heavens above... Or wherever the Heavens are ‘located’ vis-à-vis our planet!

According to IMF, Africa boasted $2,450 billion in nominal GDP in 2019. But – once again Oceania apart – the so-called ‘Dark Continent,’ (Africa) had the world’s second lowest numbers of Covid-19 illness cases (1,521,484) and deaths (36,631) up until October 6 this year!

Oh... I don’t know! But, as some wag in History pontificated, “there are three kinds of lies: ‘Lies, Damned Lies, and STATISTICS!’”

In which case, I must categorically state here in all fairness – and without an iota of prejudice – that the statistics cited herein-above are NOT the Holy Scriptures that must be “mentally swallowed whole, unquestioned...”

This is partly because the figures are compiled from data submitted, published and otherwise released by individual countries. But, while some countries withhold Covid-19 data, others release cooked figures – for reasons best known to themselves!

Going by the published data, it is argued in certain quarters that poverty in Africa has saved the continent from the tragic consequences of the hydra-headed coronavirus monster. [See ‘Coronavirus in Africa:

Could poverty explain mystery of low death rate?’ Andrew Harding, BBC Africa Correspondent, September 3, 2020]. This reasoning is based on the facts that overcrowded living conditions, compounded by poor hygienic culture and healthcare facilities, are so coronavirus-friendly that the pandemic would wipe Africans off Planet Earth!

Well; that hasn’t happened...!

What’s your take on this, please: Cheers – or Tears?

______________________________________