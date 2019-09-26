By Benson Mambosho

A solid digital marketing strategy creates more value. It is has the ability to establish a sustainable business environment and image in the online world. Today, digital marketing has blurred the line of traditional marketing by offering competition in new corners of doing business. It has ushered a new era of thinking, organization restructuring, career development, innovation, and enhanced creativity.

One of the prime concerns facing this modern development is the ability of brands and organizations to organize their work by incorporating modern techniques of doing business, especially in key areas such as marketing and advertising.

It is for the fact, technology has been available for so many years – we can’t ignore the tremendous change of customer purchase behaviour today.

Digital has curbed geographical impediments to the customer. Here, distance is absolutely zero.

In the present day, services and products are more profound in the digital space. Therefore, a well-framed digital strategy shouldn’t overlook customer migration into the online world.

This is not an option but a necessary requirement.

Advertisement

Complementing your marketing efforts seamlessly across digital solutions are considered to be gateways that ensure customers are happy all the time. If you are planning to excite your customers, then be aware that they will demand multiple channels that are cross-functional and seamless in terms of use.

This is simple as ‘plug and play’. There is nothing less to this but more of what your digital strategy has to address to ensure it retains existing customers and be able to acquire new ones.

Keeping up with modern trends and covering extensive digital space of your campaign can sometimes be painful.

So to speak, you can collaborate with key playmakers – they can add more value to your brand and campaign.

For instance; data, traffic, engagement, awareness, leads and so many other advantages.

Again, the lifetime value of your business matters in your digital strategy. At this juncture, things like the price might be of little importance. In fact, a storytelling campaign could create more room for customers to connect with your brand – even after you are done with your campaign.

They need something to remember you with, a story they can share with others through word of mouth. Customers will always buy from you over and over again as long as you keep on providing value to them.

Your strategy could be built from your top competitors. Sounds off? Like it or not, it’s true.

Learning from the best can give you an edge to your campaign by adding or omitting things that might hurt you in the long run.

Getting to know what your competitor tactics can also help you overcome obstacles that might arise along the way.

It keeps you at bay by differentiating your business against theirs.

Every step you take needs to be well calculated and weighed.

This means you need to have a funnel that measures the impact of each approach you make or take. Go back to your main goal(s) of your strategy and create key performance indicators – they can evaluate your whole marketing strategy.

Measured approaches help to limit initiatives that don’t work and avoid further waste of resources that could be directed elsewhere.

To succeed, your strategy should focus on the integration of functions such as the ‘what’ you want to achieve (objective), how you would want to achieve it (strategy itself) and tools that you will use to get there (tactics).