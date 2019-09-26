By Karl Lyimo

Concisely put, ‘employment’ means the condition of having a paid job... And ‘employment opportunities’ defines prospects of securing a paid job.

The ‘unemployment rate’ measures the number of people actively looking for a job as a percentage of the labour force.

And, ‘labour force’ means all the members of a country or organization who are able to work, viewed collectively.

But, the labour force doesn’t include people who are NOT looking for work, as well as children (‘people below the legal age of majority’) and retired folk who’d have ‘concluded their professional or other working career.’

As the International Labour Organisation (ILO) puts it, a “labour force is the sum-total of persons in employment, plus persons in unemployment (but who are capable of employment). Together, these two groups of the population represent the current supply of labour for the production of goods and services taking place in a given country through market transactions in exchange for remuneration.”

‘Unemployment’ refers to the share of the labor force that’s without work – but that’s available for, and seeking, employment.

Get it? Good...

By the way: ILO is a United Nations Agency – the first specialized Agency of the UN – whose mandate is to advance social justice, and promote decent work by setting international labour standards. But, that is another story...

The story here today is about employment, unemployment – and employment opportunities in Canada that raised my curiosity...

As I was lazily browsing the ubiquitous Internet the other day, I came across a piece titled ‘Canada Government offers multiple jobs opportunity’ (sic). ‘Multiple jobs opportunity’ is a grammatical error... But, never mind that for now!

Just Google: https://www.ndwomde.com/canada-government-offers-multiple-jobs-opportunity/ for: “Car washing job in Canada – apply now,” read one advert. “Job description: car washing. Job type: full time. Location: Thornhill, ON (Ontario). Salary: $13 per hour [One Canadian dollar is the rough equivalent of Sh1,733]. Company: Sisley for Honda. As a car wash attendant, you will be responsible for thoroughly cleaning vehicles in accordance with company standards, providing quality customer service,” the advert reads in part.

“Your qualifications: valid ‘G driver’s licence; ability to drive automatic and manual vehicles; availability to work some evenings and Saturdays; a passion for vehicles and quality workmanship. We offer full-time hours... Health benefits; Pension plan; Uniforms...”

Apparently, ‘Sisley for Honda’ is “one of Canada’s top dealerships. It has been operating for over 70 years, during which it has continued to uphold its core values: quality, customer satisfaction – and most importantly, family,” the advertisement waxes lyrical.

“If these are values you hold true, come and join us – and be part of the Sisley heritage,” it concludes!

Oh, there are more such employment opportunities in far-off Canada which many a jobless Tanzanian would hanker for...

“Laundry Attendants, Marriott Hotels. Job...? “to collect, sort, and transport laundry; remove laundry from dryers and fold immediately to prevent wrinkling... Qualifications: Physical mobility and stamina; No education required...”

Security Guards [“To ensure buildings are locked overnight per schedules... Valid First Aid/CPR Certificate,” ]

Driving Job [“Must be able to read, write and converse in English...Able to climb in and out of the vehicle... Able to bend to inspect the undercarriage of a vehicle and tires...”].