A married man belongs to his wife

“Oh, wait a second! Are you trying to tell me that you are going to meet Flora’s husband, Daisy?” Mandy chided her friend.

By Sakina S. Dossaji

“I am so excited! I’m meeting Brad tonight. How’s this low-neck cashmere blouse, Mandy?”

“Don’t be a spoil sport. You know he is mine. We love each other so much. He doesn’t love his wife anymore.” Daisy justified.

“By not loving his wife gives you no hold over him. He is a father of four. Let him work on his marriage. Learn to say no to married men. Infidelity rate is on the rise and you can play your part by respecting other people’s marriages.”

“I can’t believe this Mandy! You are more worried about Flora rather than my happiness. You know how lonely and miserable I am and we both complete each other.” Daisy whined.

“Don’t come crying to me if things go wrong. Always remember, if you do things the right way, you will be spared from misery, guilt and shame.”

Daisy thumped her friend on the back. “Let’s hit the road. I need to go to the salon first.”

Brad and Daisy had a sumptuous dinner at a quaint restaurant overlooking the sea. “Stolen moments are the best,” Brad’s teeth gleamed as he smiled boyishly. His dimple deepened and she drowned in the tumultuous sea of passion which they had created for themselves. They sat huddled by a bonfire as the waves crashed against the rocks.

On the other hand, Flora’s flour-smacked face was a sight to see. It was the first time she had tried to bake a cake for her husband. ‘Grilled cream drizzled steak; lamb cutlets; peach soufflé; candles; music,’ she squealed with delight, ticking off the list mentally. Her back was aching, that was too much cooking for one day. But it was worth the while, she loved her husband immensely and anniversary was indeed a special time to celebrate reaching another milestone of your marriage. It is about reflecting on a year growing together and looking forward to the future, re-connecting as a couple and remembering the happy day you said, ‘I do’.

A flowing mauve velvet dress, ruby studs, dangling bracelet and a rose tucked in her bun, she smacked her lips after dabbing lipstick, sprayed her wrists and lobes with a dash of intoxicating perfume and she was all set.

Her excitement soon waned giving way to trepidation. Why wasn’t he still home, she fidgeted? ‘The number you are calling is not reachable’. Her eyes were hooked to the dining room clock. Her heart grew heavy.

She was hungry but she was more worried about his whereabouts. Did he have a mishap on the way? Impatience tore off her calm reserve and she soon became frantic. She made calls to his colleagues and to his friends but to no avail. She did not want to call the police yet. Her body heaved with sobs.

He lumbered in at two a.m. He smelled differently. He fell on the coach and slept soundly. ‘Daisy Calling’ flashed on his screen, she picked it up apprehensively only to have her worst fears confirmed. “Next time you are spending the night here, Brady love. I had the best time of my life with you.”

Tears trickled down her face in a torrent. She picked her cellphone and walked out of his life – forever.