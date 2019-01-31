Digital content bubble

By Innocent Swai

It was 2006 when Jonah Peretti, a young creative 30 years young founded BuzzFeed, a digital media company through trial and error.

Today, BuzzFeed attracts an audience of more than 650 million visitors every month.

The internet is an incredible resource with overflowing information about anything. We can Google anything and get an answer within a second. Everything seems to be a few clicks away, right? It’s not always the case. With so much information at our fingertips, it’s hard to penetrate through the unnecessary jargon to find out what we really need.

In 2010, Google Chairman Eric Smith disclosed that 5 exabytes of data is generated every two days on the internet. Today, it’s over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is being created in each day, and it’s still growing like crazy accelerating with the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). It’s estimated that by 2020, 1.7 MB of data will be created every second for every person on earth. As you can see that is a massive figure. How can someone possibly wade through this enormous sea of data to find the information needed? Is digital economy the challenge? Not really. Well, emerging technologies have demonstrated their capabilities in changing the status quo. AI algorithms are being used to snatch up headlines floating on the internet displaying stuff in orderly fashion according to

content popularity. However, consuption of new refreshed content that is generated at the top of the list with such algorithms doesn’t imply it’s the best content. Even if many other consumers have read and liked the content! People’s perception are different. Hence, such automatic content aggregation are helpful but not always useful and resourceful.

There must be a better way for discovering new content in this era. In other words, we need something more powerful to collaborate with all these emerging technologies: To be precise, it must be human mind wether we like it or not.

Consumers are searching for what is truly useful and resourceful all the time. Using AI Algorithms to aggregate content is excellent but not good enough.

Thus why best human curators help is needed in selecting, organizing and presenting relevant content today. Most superbrands are proactive when it comes to customer service. They don’t just expect their consumers to stumble upon them by accident. They are always designing creative better ways to reach out using different platforms.

How is your brand attracting potential customers? Do you know your audience? Where are they spending most of their time? There are so many platforms; the likes of Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

All of them can facilitate a mechanism to widen your ways to attract potential customers.

By sharing content on social media in small bursts with links to your long-form online branding content can make all the difference. If your brand’s short posts are attractive, then consumers are more likely to chase you for more. On the other hand, trending conversations and engagement with consumers can be an asset for your brand.

Consumers have adopted new internet habits. They are visiting websites via backdoors using shared URL, which are unique identifiers used to locate resources on the internet. In other words, people simply log on to social media and let the web content being shared over URL’s to be explored further if necessary.