East African bloc raises $2.5 billion for infrastructure

By Dorothy Nakaweesi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kampala. The East African Community in the year ending 2018, mobilised over $2.5 billion which saw the region accomplish several development projects.

Because of this these achievements EAC earned international recognition as the top performing Regional Economic Community (REC) on regional integration overall by internationally renowned institutions like the African Development Bank and the World Bank.

Delivering the Secretary ‘General’s 2019’ address last week, EAC Secretary General Mr Liberat Mfumukeko said the region set a record in resource mobilisation.

He disclosed that over $100 million was mobilised from various development partners to support various projects and programmes in the Community.

“EAC and USAID signed a $20.5 million agreement for energy projects. This is in addition to the more than $200 million mobilised from USAID in the previous two and a half years,” Mfumukeko shared.

Infrastructure is one of the most critical enablers of a successful regional integration, taking into account its importance in facilitating activities such as trade, agriculture, tourism and the movement of labour and other resources.

The Treaty for the establishment of the East African Community states that the Partner States’ provision of basic infrastructure shall be one of the Operational Principles of the Community.

Furthermore, he said the African Development Bank (AfDB) and African Development Fund (ADF) approved $2.5 billion for the implementation of new and ongoing priority infrastructure projects in the EAC region.

Breakdown the sectorial achievements made in the EAC integration process in 2018, Mfumukeko said partner states continued implementing road and railway projects in the Central and Northern Corridors including the Arusha-Tengeru Dual Carriageway and Bypass Road.

“Both roads are part of the Multinational Arusha - Holili/Taveta - Voi Road, which is a successor of the Arusha - Namanga - Athi River Road, both of which have been completed,” he shared.

Upgrading the 37km Ntungamo to Mirama Hills Road to bitumen standard has significantly improved access for freight and passenger services between Uganda and Rwanda, and lowered transport costs on the Kampala-Kigali route.

Feasibility studies and detailed designs for two multinational road projects have been completed. (i) The first multinational road project will link Tanzania and Burundi through Nyakanazi –Kasulu /Rumonge – Bujumbura.

At the same time, the EAC raised over $340 million from the African Development Bank for construction of the second road links Tanzania and Rwanda through Lusahunga –Rusumo / Kayonza – Kigali.

In addition, the EAC has provided support for implementation of the Lake Tanganyika Transport Programme which will yield numerous benefits for the riparian states and the communities around the lake.