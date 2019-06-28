How to make your new online business sell

Is it your first-time online business and you are looking for ways to make it sale? Well, you are in the right page today! Of course, every marketer wants to make a sale. Not everyone knows how to make it possible.

Needless to say, being a customer too isn’t easy – especially when there are a lot of options in the market. So how do customers and marketers trade-off? We are about to find out soon enough.

It’s important not to forget, the online world has customers who vary in behaviour, income, demographic, gender, age, preferences and, there are those who already bought from you and those who haven’t. Regardless, each of them is indispensable in your business – their consistent purchase guarantees loyalty to your business. Luckily, these attributes are measurable.

Let’s see how easy it is to keep your funnel flowing.

Create urgency in your product or service. As a new online business, you can deliberately offer your customers free experience.

Gain their trust by creating a limited and free time to your product or service. In their free trial, they can determine how great your brand is.

After you have successfully signed up your customers in a free trial. Launch an email marketing campaign to keep on the relationship going on.

Nurture their expectations by educating your customers what your business offers and more.

You might consider personalizing your emails for instance; putting their names in the email title.

Make sure to reply back to each email sent by your prospects. Let them know you are there to meet their needs. If a customer doesn’t reply back, set a reminder email in a certain period of time.

Caution! Don’t over flood their inbox or you might risk your emails to be marked as spams. In your emails let them know when their trial period is going to end, how they can subscribe or upgrade their plans, give them a free toll number to reach you and so many other creative ways you can think of.

You already let them in the first place, wouldn’t you want to make them stay? So, go ahead and give them additional value. In simple terms, make a promotion.

They deserve more than your product or service – they need to see every dollar spent was worth the effort.

For instance, in your free trial plan guarantee them a discount, special coupon or giveaways after a subscription or purchase. Next time they won’t ask twice to buy from you.

Create a smooth and frictionless experience. Once they have encountered your business and decided to try a free trial – get them to a friendly landing page or check out without any complications. If a customer asks to buy ‘X’ then he/she should land on that specific category. This means your website has to be optimized and mobile friendly.

Frequent lags, slow loads, and bad landing pages damage your sales funnel.

Your landing pages should contain customer reviews or testimonies that continue to build trust with your customers. Fewer words and more visuals to compel your visitor into purchasing.

Use data to improve their experience. Capture information for every user or visitor you get to your website/blog, it will make your marketing process worthwhile. You need this in your email marketing campaign to provide each subscriber/user their detailed and customized information.

Establishing a new online business or profile could be hard but very successful if it’s supported with a convenient strategy.