Marking Down Syndrome week

By Your Health Reporter

In December 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day and from 2012 the has been observed globally to raise public awareness of Down syndrome and advocate for acceptance and inclusion in society.

Down syndrome is the most commonly occurring chromosomal condition globally and affects people of all races and economic levels.

The cause of the extra full or partial chromosome is still unknown but it is not caused by environmental factors or anything the parents do before or during the pregnancy. It is also one of the least funded genetic condition globally.

In Tanzania Chadron’s Hope foundation launched a campaign which encouraged people to dress in colorful attire during the week of 21st March to create awareness and support people living with Down syndrome. They hoped that through the campaign they can raise awareness about the condition.

Chadron’s Hope Foundation was established by friends of Chadron to improve the lives of people living with Down syndrome and developmental disabilities.

“Chadron is a boy who was born with Down syndrome and he is lucky to have access to all the intervention programs that he needs. We hope through the foundation our society will learn more about Down syndrome and will make better informed decisions,” read statement from the foundation.

The 2019 World Down Syndrome Day focuses on Leave no one behind an initiative for all people with Down syndrome to have opportunities to live fulfilling lives.

“As is true for all people, the skills and knowledge a person living with Down syndrome acquires will be a unique combination of innate abilities and life experiences,” further reads the statement from the foundation .

According to experts Down syndrome is a chromosomal disorder caused by having an extra 21st chromosome. An additional chromosome means that there is excess genetic material in the persons’ cells. While this will affect their development, it is important to realise that it is not a blueprint that determines his or her potential. Down syndrome is a condition a person has – it’s not who they are.

Conservative estimates put the worldwide population of people with Down syndrome at more than six million.

A few of the common physical traits of Down syndrome are low muscle tone, small stature, an upward slant to the eyes, and a single deep crease across the center of the palm. Every person with Down syndrome is a unique individual and may possess these characteristics to different degrees, or not at all

Individuals with Down syndrome are at an increased risk for certain health conditions. Babies, in particular, are more likely to have heart problems, hearing loss and respiratory infections; however, advances in medicine have rendered the majority of these health problems treatable.

All people with Down syndrome experience delays in their cognitive and physical development, however, cognitive delays are usually mild to moderate, and they are not indicative of the many strengths and talents that each individual possesses. Early intervention for babies with Down syndrome is very important.

There is no specific treatment for Down syndrome. People who have the condition will receive care for any health problems, as other people do.

However, healthcare professionals may recommend additional health screening for issues common to the condition. Early intervention can help a person maximize their potential and prepare them to take up an active role in the community.

Physicians, special educators, speech therapists, occupational therapists, and physical therapists, as well as social workers, can all help. The National Institute for Child Health and Human Development urge all specialists to provide stimulation and encouragement.

Children with specific learning and development difficulties may be eligible for educational support, either in a mainstream or specialized school.