Pros and cons of print vs online publishing...

There is a lot going on behind the scenes in the publishing industry across the world, in the developed and least-developed/developing countries alike – Tanzania NOT excepted!

This revolves around the twin but unlike ‘siblings’ – so to speak: print and online publishing. Generally, the publishing industry is “a branch of culture and production involving the preparation, production and distribution of books, magazines, newspapers and graphics.

“The level, scope and orientation of publishing are determined by Society’s material, sociopolitical and cultural conditions.” [The Columbia Electronic Encyclopedia™; cu/cup/>].

For aeons, publishing was limited to the print media. According to , the publishing was in the manner and style of mass communication publications that were printed and distributed among Society, usually as newspapers and magazines.

The mass publication medium is waning, arguably on its last legs: near the end of its usefulness – and even its existence this side of Heaven!

Its mortal enemy is the burgeoning generation of electronically-published online newspapers.

In some cases, an online newspaper or periodical is a version of ordinary, run-of-the-mill, down-to-earth newspaper or periodical that’s routinely printed on common or garden newsprint.

It so happens that many newspaper publishers are gradually ‘going online.’ This is considered to create more (income-generating) opportunities – as well as enable more effective competition with/against broadcast journalism in presenting breaking news.

Random researches have shown that “the credibility and strong brand recognition of well-established newspapers – as well as the close relationships they have with advertisers – are also seen by many in the newspaper industry as strengthening their chances of survival.

“Also, moving away from the printing process can help decrease costs.” [‘Newspapers recreate their medium archived 2007-03-14 at the Wayback Machine;’ eJournal USA, March 2006].

It’s possible to integrate the Internet into newspapers operations by, for example, writing stories for both print and online publishing.

Fair enough...

But, the central question here is: whither the traditional print media the way we have known it for aeons, pray?

To cite a living example: New Habari (2006) – publishers of ‘MTANZANIA,’ ‘Bingwa,’ ‘Rai,’ ‘Dimba’ and ‘The African’ – recently notified readers that it’s retrenching some workers as it ‘goes digital,’ starting with ‘MTANZANIA,’ whose printing/publishing is suspended for a month from May 20 this year! [See MTANZANIA; May 15, 2019].

So, as newspaper publishers scramble to go online, we must rationally rethink its implications/repercussions: the pros and cons...

Things digital may today be a fad. This is a ‘pro.’ But, it could just as well fade away with time: a ‘con.’

Indeed, replacing paper print with digital in the mass media stakes has more disadvantages than advantages on the Economy at all levels: personal, family/household and national.

Millions of jobs will be lost in Journalism (reporters, editors, proofreaders, page-makers, etc.), Printing (presses, stationery, etc.), Distribution (paper boys, delivery van crews)...

Also, newspaper owners will lose millions of their readers who don’t access online publications out of choice or inability.

Advertisers, wide-circulation public notices (Court summons, regulatory institutions, TRA, auctioneers, etc.) will lose out under digital publication. Oh, there are a bazillion more cons!