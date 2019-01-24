By Lugano Wilson

Glaucoma is becoming an increasingly important cause of blindness, as the world’s population ages. The eye disorder damages the optic nerve [carries information from the eye to the brain], not a nominal damage, an irreversible one.

This condition that can sooner or later lead to blindness needs to be taken seriously, especially when one experiences a decrease in vision ability or eye pain, a matter which is envisaged to have ripple effect across the medical practice in the country.

What compelled me to write and talk about glaucoma is from my experiences with one of the two glaucoma patients whose story needs to be highlighted to raise awareness among my readers.

Hamadi*, a college student began experiencing sudden onset of visual disturbances, often in low light and eye pain. At times, it was associated with halos around harsh light. He always ignored them, signing it off as maybe a tiring day or stress because of college work.

When it got worse, he would head to a pharmacy and purchase eye-drops, thinking it would ease the symptoms. But nothing would help or ease.

Hamadi finally decided to seek medical help. Upon asking him why he never seeked medical attention early, he said, “I feared and worried over the possibility of being prescribed glasses.”

Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with glaucoma. A disease that damaged his optic nerve due to increased intraocular pressure, caused by fluid build up in front of his eyes.

Most people with glaucoma have no early symptoms or pain.



Causes

Glaucoma is often linked to a buildup of pressure inside your eye. The fluid is called aqueous humour, it flows out of the eye through a mesh like channel. If the channel gets blocked, the liquid accumulates.

The reason for the blockage is unknown, but it tends to be inherited and may not show up until later in life. Far less common causes include a blunt or chemical injury to your eye, severe eye infections, inflammatory conditions and blocked blood vessels. It affects both eyes but it can be worse in one eye than the other.

Doctors do classify glaucoma into open angle glaucoma and angle closure glaucoma. Ask your doctor about the type of glaucoma you have. Dr Google won’t give you an explanation on this one selectively and lively. Open angle glaucoma is said to be most common type. You know what happens here is that the draining structure in your eye, looks normal but fluid doesn’t flow out like it should.

But in closure angle glaucoma, your eye doesn’t drain right, because your drain space between your iris and cornea becomes too narrow, hence abrupt build up of pressure.



Who is at risk?

It mostly affects adults over 40, but young adults, children and even infants are at risk.

Risk factors include those who have family history of glaucoma, diabetes, poor vision, taking medications such as steroids and previous trauma to the eyes.

Most people do not have symptoms. The loss of peripheral or side vision can go unnoticed until later stage of the disease, that’s why eye doctors call it the sneak thief of vision.

In avoiding all this, Tanzanians are advised to do eye examinations at least once a year.

In cases you have sudden eye pain, headaches, blurred vision, the appearance of halos around light, redness in the eyes, eyes that look hazy, nausea and vomiting, seek medical attention immediately.



Treatment

Your eye doctor may use prescription of eye drops, surgery to lower pressure in your eyes. The famous medication in Tanzania is ‘timolol eyedrops’, sold at Sh3500-5000 per tube in Dar es salaam.

The other one ‘zolichek’, which is said to be better than the former and is sold at a minimum price of Sh25,000 per tube which may last for two weeks. But always consult your doctor before heading for over-the-counter drugs or self-diagnosis.

I also urge you to be careful with prescribed eye drops, some if not many are nearing the expiry dates since they are rarely prescribed. They stay longer unsold, therefore, look at the expiry date before buying.

Glaucoma victims, don’t give up taking your medicine and be strong, as you know the law of nature has one mantra, “be strong .”

The author is a medical doctor, public health activist and researcher based in Dar es Salaam.