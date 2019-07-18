How children spent their school holidays

By Elizabeth Tungaraza@Liztungaraza1etungaraza@tz.nationmedia.com

School holidays just came to an end and most children are back to their school routine. Chil-dren had a good time cooling off while the teachers and parents alike grap-pled with school fees and work load ahead of them.

It matters how children spent their long holidays. Some travelled upcoun-try, visited relatives while others just stayed put in their homes and had fun with fellow school-mates and neigh-bours.

One of the events hosted for children during holidays that caught Young Cit-izen’s attention was Asas Mtoto Day Out at Msasani Beach in Kawe, which offered them with ample time to get to know each other and socialise – play with cartoon characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse and other clowns. The place was lively with games, tram-polines, jumping castles and food that children enjoyed.

Children had a chance to swim, play football on the beach while others enjoyed tasty flavours of ice-cream and candy. At the beach, children enjoyed dancing to chiwawa and baby shark songs.

Speaking to Young Citizen, Andrew Chamushama, a grade-five-pupil from Genesis Schools says that it was an interesting outing for chil-dren and he wished something similar would be organised during the next holiday. “I enjoyed a lot. The yummy taste of cotton candy was something new for me.

I never had seen such kind of candy. Apart from that we had time to make new friends and we shared different ideas about our schools, mov-ies and all that appertained to us. To me that was a very good retreat by my parents. I am now fresh and ready to go back to school to continue with stud-ies,”

Andrew shared.

Sharon Mushi, a pupil from St. Anthony School was also present at the event. Sharon enjoyed swimming and dancing activities. “I loved dancing with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and other clowns.

For me this was a memo-rable day out,” she said. Children were free to choose and participate in differ-ent games of their choice.