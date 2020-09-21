Public transport: A sexual harassment hotspot in the city

By Salome Gregory

“I realised that the man had ejaculated and some of the liquid soiled my skirt. When I felt the wet substance, I looked back and realised his trouser was unzipped and it was clear to me what had just happened,” says Jesca.

Jesca with the support of other passengers asked the bus driver to stop so that she could get on to another bus and make her way back to her place to change. But what Jesca failed to do is report the man to the police, a reality many women let it go.

Juma Ismail, 38, a bus driver, whose route is Tandika to Ubungo via Mandela Road, says that in his eight years as a bus driver he has gone through more than six cases of women being sexually harassed by the men in the bus he drives.

Adding to that, he says among those cases, only one case was reported to the police as the women who were harassed pushed him to drive the bus to the police station. He doesn’t know how the case ended as he left the police station after dropping off the woman and the suspect.

Mainda Ismail, 30, is another victim of sexual harassment on public transport. She faced this a week ago when she was commuting from Mbagala to Ubungo. That day as Mainda recalls, the bus was overcrowded and a young man was rubbing himself against Mainda’s back which was fully covered in hijab. “I felt his erected penis. I turned towards him immediately and shouted at him to stop. Because of embarrassment, he got down at the next station. Many women in the bus supported and encouraged me to report him to a police station, but the bus conductor took off,” Mainda recalls.



Punishable by law

Sexual harassment is considered a form of discrimination and it is prohibited by law under Tanzania’s Penal Code. The perpetrator may be imprisoned for a term up to five years or liable to a fine up to two hundred thousand shillings or to both, and may also be ordered to pay compensation to the victim as determined by the Court.

Unwelcome sexual advances by words or actions used by a person in authority, on a public transport or any other place, constitutes the offence of sexual harassment. No prosecution for an offence can be instituted or continued where the complaint is made by the alleged victim at any time more than sixty days after the occurrence of the event constituting the offence.

Police spokesperson ACP David Misime encourages women who are sexually harassed on public transport to come forward and report the matter and the perpetrator to the police immediately. “I can’t recall when exactly the last time we received such a case. I acknowledge the problem exists and hence I call upon the citizens, especially men, to be good citizens and respect women as a way to maintain peace and ethics in our communities,” Mr Misime says.



Psychologist’s take

According to several researches, boys are raised to think that men should be the initiators of sexual relationships, and boys are also socialised to be more aggressive.

Josephine Tesha, a psychologist based in Dar es Salaam, says men, who think that it is fine to touch, abuse women without their consent, have their brains affected by either over masturbating or pornography.

Ms Tesha explains that with the given reasons such men find it very difficult to control part of their brain even in public transport. They think they will be able to achieve an orgasm without being noticed. For some men it works.

“The habit [sexually harassing a woman] is not accepted in the society. Men with such challenges are advised to work on their sexual lives by getting a partner and train their brains not to consider pornography as the only way to satisfy their sexual desires,” says Ms Tesha.

Perhaps the problem, then, is not in “masculine psychology,” but in environments that allow the least scrupulous men to act on their most hideous impulses.



What the men say

Justin Ulimboka, 38, a resident of Dar es Salaam and a regular commuter on public transport, says he does not support men harassing women sexually but he is also victim-blaming by lashing out at victim’s choice of attire.

Mr Ulimboka justifies that many times, men get propagated by how women dress. “Women choose to wear dresses and tops that do not cover their entire breasts, for this men aren’t able to resist temptations. Women have to stop tempting men on the public transport,” he says.

Pastor Aidan Mbulininge of the St Peters Church in Dar es Salaam is of the same belief. He calls upon women to dress decently as a way of stopping unnecessary inconveniences in public and setting bad examples in the society. Teachers, parents and religious leaders should work together and continue to educate our society on the importance of dressing well.

Pastor Mbulininge also believes that marriage is one of the solutions to eradicate sexual harassment. He advises people to marry for them to be able to satisfy their sexual needs.

“I want to believe a big number of men who are harassing women in the buses are not married. Marriage allows people to become intimate any time they feel like. This relaxes the brain of a man and avoids all unnecessary harassment in the public transport,” adds Mbulininge.

Women rights activists globally condemn men’s victim-blaming and that clothing doesn’t offer any justification for sexual violence. A victim’s choice of attire is not a mitigating factor in rape or sexual harassment cases and should be removed altogether from admissible evidence and thought-process.

In interviews with 114 convicted rapists, published in medium.com, researchers found that 13 per cent of the sexual harassers tried to justify their actions and denigrate their victims by invoking the stereotype that women instigate or precipitate rape by the way they dress.

“Perpetuating the stereotype that women ‘ask for it’ by how they dress seeks to mitigate the responsibility of the abuser and make a woman complicit in her own sexual assault based on what she chose to wear,” the article further noted.