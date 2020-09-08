Tigo introduces roll over services to its customers

Dar es Salaam. Telecom company Tigo, has today introduced a new service that will change the way customers manage the validity of their data and airtime packages.

The new service will give consumers ability to roll over their unused package which includes voice, SMS, and data.

The rollover service named ‘Chukua Kilicho Chako’ makes sure that subscribers do not lose their unused package content on all packages purchased.

Speaking during the launch, Tigo’s data product manager, Ndevonaeli Eliakimu said, the new development is to address customers inability to reuse their unused packages after its validity period has expired.

“This new service will give customers the flexibility and option to extend the validity date of their packages without losing it,” he said.

He added: We are the first to introduced this service, and customers will no longer have to worry about the inconvenience of the validity period of their packages. This further demonstrates our efforts in being the network that gives more value to our customers while they experience our innovative services.

According to him the new addition means bundles can be used at the customer’s discretion this is a win for the Tanzanian consumer and hopefully will lead to further improvements to how people communicate in the country.

“Customers will get notified when the bundle is about to expire and will be prompted to roll over so that they can continue to benefit from their voice, SMS and data packages,” explained Eliakimu.