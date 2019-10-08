Three Tanzanians among most influential Africans

By Seif Kabelele @SeifKabelele

Young Africans are making strides every day. From arts to sciences, milestones are being reached in exponential proportions. Tanzania, in particular, has a growing number of the young generation who’ve resolved to achieving greatness, especially in the science and technological field. It is from this essence that today we have hundreds of youth who are tapping into their creative minds and coming up with impressive enterprises.

In recognition of the works by young Africans, most of which have impacted lives across the continent, on October 02, 2019 Africa Youth Awards announced 100 young Africans from 32 African countries in its 2019 ranking of 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

In its 4th year, the list has previously helped to celebrate and throw the spotlight on the remarkable achievements and contributions of young people towards the development of the African continent and also serving as a motivation to millions of young people across the globe.

Sharing insights on the publication, Prince Akpah, founding president of Africa Youth Awards, mentioned that this year’s list features a record of 52 females and 48 males from 32 countries and is an attestation of the works put forth by young people who are passionate about changing the narrative of the African continent.

The list, which was compiled in partnership with Avance Media, mynaijanaira.com, VIPI State Agency and Unorthodox PR & Media Group also presents an opportunity for young Africans to stay committed to their individual causes and continue to blaze trails across their various fields.

Three Tanzanians; Kennedy Mmari, Petrider Paul and Felix Manyogote ranked among 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2019.

Who are these people?

Felix Manyogote is passionate about providing free door-to-door antenatal service and advocacy on male involvement in maternal health.

Felix was born and raised in Tanzania. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree at Catholic University of Health and Allied Science. As a Program Manager at the Mama Afya Initiative, he is responsible for organising free health screening for rural women and conducting workshops in rural schools on comprehensive reproductive health. Through his work, he won a 2017 United Nations (UN) Global Goals Award in the Leave No One behind category. Additionally, he also is the Vice President at the Tanzania Medical Students’ Association.

To Felix, “meaningful youth engagement” means putting youth at the center of driving change and development.

Kennedy Mmari is a Tanzanian public relations, strategic communications, and digital marketing practitioner. He founded and run Serengeti Bytes, a full-service Communications, Public Relations, and Digital Media agency based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. In September 2019, Clutch, a US based research, ratings and reviews site listed Serengeti Bytes as one of the 2019 Top 20 B2B companies in Africa.

Prior, Kennedy worked as a Communications Officer for Raleigh International Tanzania, a sustainable development organisation that harnesses passion and energy of young people to effect positive change.

During his time at Raleigh, he supported all external communication efforts and authored several publications including annual reports, news articles, press releases, blogs, and social media management. Some of Mr. Mmari’s publications have appeared on the Guardian Newspaper (UK) and Raleigh International’s website, as well as local newspapers and television stations.

On this joyful achievement Mr Mmari noted that, “I feel honoured to be listed among 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2019. Even though I believe that there are very many other young people across the continent who are doing better than I, and they probably deserved to be on the list, too”.

”I see that Africa has started to appreciate the contribution of its young people (below the age of 35) which makes up 75 per cent of the total population to its overall prosperity. The potential of young people in Africa is the driving force of our collective prosperity”.

Mr Mmari also explained that this is particularly relevant in every country in Africa where the youth population is projected to represent over 40 per cent of the world’s young people, in less than three generations and it is time that all the governments and institutions embrace and harness the power, the energy and potential of youth in driving change in Africa.

As stated in Africa Union Agenda 2063, The Aspirations for the Africa we Want, it says “an Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people, especially its women and youth, and caring for children’’.

“Initiatives like this one which recognise Young Africans who are commendably contributing to their fields and country will inspire action, and awake spirits of many more young people to continue pressing for progress in their country, for a prosperous future” said Mr Mmari.

Petrider Paul, another Tanzanian on the list, is passionate about Gender Equality. She’s reached over 200 young people to involve them directly to be agents of change, she oversees to an integrated Pan -African community where young people spearhead development, her engagement in formulating youth policies which gives room for young leaders in Tanzania to be part of the decision making process.

She’s the team leader of Voice Out Gender-Based Violence Initiative aimed at reaching survivors and victims of gender based violence and amplifying their voices. She also serves the youth of Africa as an African Union Commission Youth Advisor appointed by His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat. She is also a Point of Light Commonwealth Award 2019 Recipient by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on her voluntary work to end gender-based violence and child marriage, she’s also a member of the East African Youth Ambassadors Platform she envisions an integrated East Africa with youth brought at the forefront to instill good governance democracy and development.

Celebrating her achievement Petrider Paul wrote on her Twitter account, “I have made it to 2019 list of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans. Thank you to @AwardsAfrica for the recognition”.

Speaking to Success, Petrider extended her sincere appreciation to the young people from Tanzania, the diverse Tanzania community and the government, supporters from Africa and outside of Africa.

“Being among the 100 most influential young Africans in the category of leadership and civil society came as a surprise, I would like to extending my appreciation to the team of Avance Media from Nigeria.