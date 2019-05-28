Andrew Mahiga: On social development and the youth

By Mpoki Thomson

Give us a brief description of what you do

I’m currently working as a Project Manager for a Tanzania-based, donor-funded development program, Institutions for Inclusive Development (I4ID) that works with government, representative institutions, civil society and the private sector to strengthen institutions in Tanzania to become more inclusive and accountable so that economic growth can be impacted by all. We focus on many sectors but my primary areas of focus are promoting and facilitating investments and domestic resource mobilisation (i.e. Tax).



Why did you choose this particular field?

I have always been interested in social development work since my undergraduate days – especially issues around access to quality education and curriculum change, youth skills development and entrepreneurialism.



Your father Augustine Mahiga has held some of the top public service positions in the country. To what extent has his political success been a factor in your own career endeavors?

Like most young boys, I looked up to my dad and his professional career while growing up. He is one of the biggest reasons I had an interest in diplomacy – specifically the United Nations – and the reason I decided to study International Studies.

Something that I have learned and continue learning from him is the dedication and professionalism that he brings to any position that he occupies. “Success” aside, he carries his political duties with intelligence, humility and commitment. I have big shoes to fill which I am not trying to fill, but if I can pursue my own endeavors with the same qualities that he possesses, I will be happy with my work.



What are some of the major youth initiatives that you have been a part of?

I’m a member of ‘Vijana Think Tank’ - a group that regularly meets and holds forums to present recommendations to government on how youth can play a role in Tanzania’s development agenda (www.vijanathinktank.co.tz). I am a recipient of the Tanzania Young Professionals Award (TAYPA) - Alliance Award (2016) - through my social entrepreneurship media work on youth and education issues in Tanzania. In the past, I have been a mentor for the Mara Foundation Mentorship Program (2013) in Tanzania and am currently a mentor for the SmartLab innovation platform (www.smartlab.co.tz).



What do you think are some of the ways youth can play an active role in Tanzania’s development agenda?

I think youth need to be given the opportunities to be implementers of development programs rather than just being “voices” to be listened to every now and then to quiet the dissent. I believe the only way this can be done is for youth to have the confidence, competence and audacity to run for positions of power.

Run for local government elections, become mayors, councilmen and councilwomen. Have fundraising and media strategies, be strategic in identifying the people and institutions that have implementing powers so that you can have a seat at that table. Show the powers that be that that we are serious and want to play in their arena.



You’ve been invited to talk at various youth forums and are considered a role model to many of the young people. What drives your passion to inspire others?

I don’t think inspirational people set out to be inspirational. I think it is a byproduct of their passion and drive that inspires others. What drives me is a sense of responsibility and patriotism. I have been blessed enough to get a good education and exposure to see the world from different perspectives. I feel that it is my duty to share my knowledge and experience with others in the hopes that it will help them in their endeavors. At the end of the day we all want to see Tanzanian youth prosper so that they can be contributors to our country’s development.





What does youth empowerment mean to you?

Youth empowerment to me means having access to the right information and opportunities to make better-informed decisions about your life.



You’ve worked on projects, together with the government, dedicated to finding solutions to some of the development problems facing Tanzania today. What do you think are the major setbacks in this endeavor?

I would not call them setbacks but rather areas that can be improved. We all know that development issues cannot be solved by government alone – that is true for most countries in the world. What we can do is improve efforts in involving other stakeholders in the development agenda – especially private sector, CSOs, media and community groups and leaders. All these different people and entities need to be regularly engaging with one another to identify problems, co-create solutions and delegate responsibilities to implement these solutions.



Does the rise of technology globally put Tanzania at an advantage or disadvantage when it comes to attaining its development goals in different sectors? Considering our pace in adaptability.

I think the rise of technology is always a positive thing, even if we are lagging (which I personally don’t think we are compared to a lot of sub-Saharan countries). When you see other countries adopting new technologies it forces you to move faster to catch up or to adapt to these new technologies. The rate of development increases and it forces one to become more creative and innovative.



As an advocate for change, what is your advice to the youth in terms of their contribution to national development?

Find a cause and have a strategy that you can all rally behind – even if that cause may not be a priority for one person or the other. A strategy and a cause will allow you to plan, mobilise, build coalitions and fundraise for support and resources. Keep in mind that these coalitions may be with people who you may not necessarily agree with or even like. Real development has never happened just amongst friends or like-minded people. Get out of your comfort zones and be prepared to be challenged.



Is Tanzania on the right footing in as far as youth development initiatives are concerned?

Yes, definitely. I’m especially pleased to see the amount of youth-led initiatives and start-ups in the areas of technology, financial inclusion, agriculture and arts & crafts. They are creating employment and inspiring new ideas. Throughout my 10 years or so of working in Tanzania, I have seen young people take more risks and become more confident in bringing their ideas to life.



Do you think the high youth unemployment rate has any correlation to the literacy levels in the country?

I think most issues have a correlation to literacy levels; unemployment, health, political participation etc. Literacy is the foundation for a strong and vibrant society.



In your line of work, you’ve undoubtedly been availed to some of the pressing issues curtailing Tanzania’s development. Can you list the top three?

(a) Domestic Resource Mobilisation – to rely less on external loans, grants and aid.

(b) Local Government Economic Development – to rely less on central government disbursements.

(c) Media & Civic Engagement – for a free and open society.



The government gets blamed for most of the development problems faced in Tanzania. In your opinion, is this blame justified?