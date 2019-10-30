A best brews pop-up beer garden

By Mpoki Thomson and agents

Ever craved for that cold beer - and would jump leaps and bounds to quench your thirst? Now, imagine being invited to an event where beer and other alcoholic beverages are the order of the day – a haven for those of us who like to imbibe.

Just recently, Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel celebrated the Four Points Around the World Series by hosting a pop-up beer garden.

The event setup was unlike the usual bars we normally frequent, those that can’t be accessed on a rainy day – and indeed it was flooding in Dar es Salaam.

In true celebration of the merriment that comes with seeing their customers holding their favourite brand at the mercy of craving throats, Four Points by Sheraton, one of Marriott International’s fastest-growing hotel brands, celebrated its rapid international growth by taking its love of craft beer one pint further.

The Four Points Around the World Series which Dar es Salaam was a part of highlights the brand’s signature initiative, Best Brews, while also celebrating Four Points’ growth in new and existing global markets.

As part of a global series of biergarten-themed events, the recently opened Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel showcased a collection of signature local craft beers during October 18–26. Guests were invited to the pop-up beer garden at the hotel’s poolside to enjoy a lively atmosphere, pub games and a selection of crafted brews.

Advertisement

In partnership with Crafty Dee’s, a local nano brewery, a limited edition speciality brew called ‘The English Summer,’ was created. The ‘English Summer’ is a hybrid beer with an easy drinking profile that was made available only at the pop-up.

To compliment the brews, a German-inspired food menu curated with local ingredients and inspired by the sights and sounds of Dar es Salaam created the city’s own Oktoberfest.

The Beat was there to experience not only the different beers on offer, but also enjoy the vibe and ambiance which was resonant of the perfect night out in Dar. What was offered was a taste of authentic, local flavour and culture through craft beer which has been chosen based on taste, popularity, quality and proximity to each property.

While oceans, borders and languages can distance us, sharing a beer is a universal connector. The Four Points Around the World pop-up events celebrated this connection by rotating select craft beer offerings from various countries and regions.

Brews from the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa offered a figurative and literal taste of Four Points’ growing portfolio, while highlighting the unique brewing styles and local flavours from different cultures.

The first pour was served at the Four Points by Sheraton Suzhou in China – followed by subsequent pop-up events in cities across five continents: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa – before culminating at the Four Points by Sheraton Puebla in Mexico.