A cultural festival to showcase talents

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam. The embassy of France in collaboration with Nafasi Art Space has organized a family-friendly music and arts festival known as Weekend Live Festival series scheduled for this Saturday (September, 26).

The art space, a platform for different creatives to showcase their work was affected by Covid-19, which forced the management to close the area where artists meet and express their creative side. However, after the virus situation subsiding in Tanzania a few months ago, the art space is now ready to continue with its colorful activities with a first display scheduled for this weekend.

Speaking to The Citizen, Nafasi Art Space performing art manager, Mr Kwame Mchouri, said the event will be a celebration of the resilience of arts and culture bringing together many of Dar es Salaam’s most talented artists.

“We are delighted to reopen this festival which brings together music artistes and those who showcase other creative arts that have a special message, corona virus has derailed our progress but thankfully we can now continue with support from the French embassy,” said Mchouri.

Some of the activities on the festival day include an art market, whereby artists will showcase some of their most popular crafts and different art vendors from the city will partake in this activity.

In the afternoon, there will be family art activities where visitors will be able to take part in a traditional dance workshop from various groups.

Adding excitement to the big event, the evening program will include a concert featuring exciting live performers. More than 500 people are expected to attend while seven different music artistes will headline the live performance and over 50 visual artists will showcase their traditional handcrafts.



Head of Development Cooperation and Culture Affairs, French Embassy Ms Cecil Frobert, said the recent impact of Covid-19 globally made them join hands in restraining the spread of the deadly virus. As a result, people had to enjoy their cultures in isolation.

“We are very proud to have supported the artists and the Tanzanian cultural life through this entire period, promoting and sharing the diversity of disciplines, styles and personalities of Tanzania allowing us to stay together even when apart,” she said.

She also added that the French embassy believes in the importance of culture; “that is why we recently worked with Muda Africa and the Matona music school. We will continue to support festivals.”