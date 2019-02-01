The Citizen Magazines The Beat Lady JayDee sends Instagram into a frenzy Friday February 1 2019 Advertisement By Mpoki ThomsonThe bongo flava musician, this week, was the talk of the town on social media following her ‘raunchy’ posts that came in succession on her official Instagram account.Considering the caliber that most music lovers associate her with, it came as a surprise to many, when JayDee decided to upload the semi-nude photos.Aware of the mayhem that the photos would cause, her captions were just as ‘intriguing’ as the photos, one of the photos had the caption “Nimefunika kitovu, je! Inatosha??” the comments were far from friendly, to say the least. Some berated her, alluding to her age not being appropriate to wear such an outfit. Others said that such ploys are expected from the likes of Gigy Money, but not an artist of her stature.However, it seems like the photos were in preparation for a song JayDee has in store for her fans. And it looks like R&B artiste Linex is somehow in the mix. Advertisement In the headlines “Missing” Sh1.5trillion: Bunge committee rules out, Zitto questions The debate on the whereabouts of Sh1.5 trillion that was claimed to be missing took a fresh turn Magufuli, three other presidents arrive in Arusha for EAC Summit President John Magufuli on Friday, February 01, 2019 arrived at the Arusha International Under the Same Sun co-founder disappointed with persisting attacks on albinos Mbeya RC issues a seven-day ultimatum for revenue collection from unregistered taxis EAC heads meet to sort out barriers The agony of a father of three slain children New water resources law stirs hot debate We’ll revisit proposed changes to Passports Act, government says