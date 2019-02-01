Lady JayDee sends Instagram into a frenzy

By Mpoki Thomson

The bongo flava musician, this week, was the talk of the town on social media following her ‘raunchy’ posts that came in succession on her official Instagram account.

Considering the caliber that most music lovers associate her with, it came as a surprise to many, when JayDee decided to upload the semi-nude photos.

Aware of the mayhem that the photos would cause, her captions were just as ‘intriguing’ as the photos, one of the photos had the caption “Nimefunika kitovu, je! Inatosha??” the comments were far from friendly, to say the least. Some berated her, alluding to her age not being appropriate to wear such an outfit. Others said that such ploys are expected from the likes of Gigy Money, but not an artist of her stature.