Musician react to Xenophobia in SA

The old demon haunting South Africa has once again leered its ugly head. For the past weeks foreign nationals living and working in South Africa have come under attack in what are believed to be xenophobic-related assaults.

Videos circulated online and shown on broadcast television reveal the level of devastation that has been caused by rampant South Africans hungry for blood. Local shops and other businesses owned by foreign nationals were incinerated beyond recognition. Nothing could be salvaged as the mayhem intensified with time.

Following the queue of condemnation against the attacks are some of Africa’s biggest musicians. All the way from East to West Africa, artistes were quick to speak out against the senseless attacks on foreign expats living and working in South Africa.

Nigerian musicians Burna Boy, Davido, Ycee and Tiwa Savage have voiced their opinion about the treatment of their compatriots in South Africa.

The xenophobic events have not only sparked an exchange of words between Burna Boy, Ycee and AKA, but have also prompted Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage to cancel their upcoming performances in the country.

Burna Boy, who was billed to perform at the 2019 edition of AfroPunk in Joburg, has vowed to not set foot in South Africa until the government addresses and fixes the xenophobic animosity.

On the other hand, Tiwa Savage cancelled her performance which was scheduled to take place during this month’s DStv Delicious Fest.

“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DStv delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this,” Tiwa Savage said.

As a multitude of African artistes have come out to speak against xenophobic behavior in South Africa, one particular South African rapper, AKA, has come under heavy fire and was quickly reminded of his twitter rants following South Africa’s loss to Nigeria in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Nigerian rapper YCee was on the counter and had receipts after AKA posted on twitter showing sympathy for the victims. He was quick to remind the Versace rapper of his former posts on the social media platform which aimed at spreading hate between the two African nations. In his tweets, AKA spoke of the long-term rivalry between SA and Nigeria and wondered why South Africa always plays second fiddle to their West African counterparts.

AKA however tried to dispel any doubt towards his support for a united Africa by posting a photo where he is seen standing clad in a Nigerian flag.

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the senseless attacks, but it is widely believed that more needs to be done by the South African government in order to restore peace in the country.

US singer of Nigerien origin Jidenna shared his disgust and dismay with what is happening in South Africa. He attributed the attacks to be remnants of apartheid, where black Africans were made to suffer for years. He called for unity and mutual understanding before things get completely out of hand.

These xenophobic attacks are happening while women and children are being kidnapped, raped and murdered in South Africa. Several foreign national shops have been looted and owners attacked, left with nowhere to turn.

The international body and other musicians alike are closely monitoring the developments in South Africa, hoping for a complete end and abolition of attacks on foreigners.

According to local media, the fresh violence, which broke out in Johannesburg on Sunday, have left at least three people dead and several others hospitalized.