CCM issues fresh orders to its aspirants ahead of Nec’s nod

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CCM has instructed the party’s aspirants for parliamentary and special seats in the Mainland to stay in their respective constituencies and wait for the National Executive Council (NEC) nomination decisions slated for August 20.



However, the instruction will not affect aspirants for membership in the House of Representative and councillorship for Zanzibar because the nomination and campaign schedules for Zanzibar and the Mainland are different.



The CCM secretary general, Dr Bashiru Ally, issued directives in Dodoma shortly before the commencement of the CCM’s secretariat meeting.



Yesterday, Dr Ally told journalists that the announcement means that the appointed cadres would be required to collect nomination forms from the National Electoral Commission (NEC)ready for nomination processes immediately after a list of candidates is released.

“They will be required to fill documents and secure guarantors before returning them on August 25 for nomination,” he told journalists.



The former University of Dar es Salaam lecturer said majority of the approved candidates have qualities that reflect the party’s credentials. He named some qualifications that would be used in choosing its candidates that have been indicated in the CCM constitution and nomination regulations as integrity, hardworking, braveness, patriotism responsiveness and discipline to decisions and instructions of party meetings.

“We had over 10,000 aspirants during this year’s elections processes from which the party will get its best leaders,” he said.



According to him, having a large number of leadership aspirants was an indication that the ruling party had a distinguishing leadership treasury.

