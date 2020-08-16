Clerics, NEC dialogue over polls

By Bakari Kiango and Louis Kolumbia @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Religious leaders yesterday demanded the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to ensure the October 28 General Election would be fair, free and credible.

They cautioned that unnecessary delays in announcing results should be avoided at all cost and that candidates should reap what they truly deserve.

The men of the cloth made these remarks during a meeting with NEC top officials at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre (JNICC) in the city.

For their part, NEC senior officials including Chairman Judge Semistocles Kaijage and Director of Elections Dr Wilson Mahera used the opportunity to respond to various issues and concerns that the clerics raised.

Religious leaders who attended the meeting included the Secretary General of the Tanzania Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), Sheikh Nuhu Mruma, Dar es Salaam Sheikh Alhad Mussa Salum and Amir of the Council of Imams Sheikh Mussa Kundecha.

Bishop Nelson Kisare represented the Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT), while Rev Fr Florence Rutaiwa, who is the director of Evangelism directorate, represented the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC).

Speaking during the event, Sheikh Kundecha sought to know how NEC was prepared for making announcements of poll results for the various leadership positions referring to previous experience which he said was unfortunate in some areas.

He demanded to know strategies put in place that would prevent a repeat of 2015 challenges including dilly-dallying in announcing results by some returning officers, particularly for parliamentary seats.

Sheikh Kundecha’s concern was reiterated by Rev Fr Rutaiwa who urged the electoral body to ensure that all the election equipment and material were timely supplied and distributed, and that announcements should be made immediately after vote transparent vote tallying.

“It is very crucial that results are announced timely and transparently,” he said.

Responding, Judge Kaijage allayed fears of religious leaders, saying election supervisors have all received proper training, noting that some poll equipment have started arriving in the country.

“The training of returning officers and their assistants covered every procedure from voting, vote counting and tallying as well as official announcement of results,” he said.

He pledged that results would be announced on time and that the capacity built for returning officers and their assistants aimed at providing lasting solutions to challenges recorded during previous elections.

For his part, Sheikh Salum expressed clerics’ expectations that the country would hold free, fair and credible elections in October, saying it was the religious leaders’ obligation to mobilize their believers to fully participate in the electoral process.

“NEC should demonstrate integrity and stand for justice. Being religious leaders, our responsibility is to ensure the country runs free and fair elections in order to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevail. No one will understand you should something go wrong in the process,” he warned.

He added: “Election should be free and fair, that is our call. Everything will be alright provided NEC stands by the right procedures.”

Judge Kaijage reiterated that NEC was committed to organizing and supervising this year’s elections according to the country’s laws, regulations and guidelines.

“We assure you that we’ll organize free, fair and credible elections. We will provide equal and competitive environment to candidates from all political parties,” said Judge Kaijage.

The clerics’ call comes just a day after the leaders of the Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) expressed their wish for free and fair electoral processes ahead of the 2020 General Election.

Their concerns were voiced in Dodoma on Friday during the TAG Annual General Council meeting that was attended by President John Magufuli.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Magufuli, who is seeking re-election through CCM, assured the church that this year’s elections would be free and fair, asking them to reject candidates who will preach division among Tanzanians. NEC is expected to nominate candidates on August 25, campaigns will commence the following day (August 26) and will be concluded on October 27, this year.