Costech director touts progress in the local tech ecosystem

By Rosemary Mirondo @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Despite moving up nine positions in the Global Innovation Index report for year 2020, Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) Director General, Dr Amos Nungu reveals to The Citizen Reporter, Rosemary Mirondo during an exclusive interview, that the tech institution still faces a challenge of putting out proper mechanisms to meet the demand and expectations of the innovators. Interview excerpts:

The Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) was established over 30 years ago, how many directors has the organization had since its inception, and what sets you apart from your predecessors?

Since its inception, Costech has been governed by six director generals and if you must know, the commission was established by Act of Parliament No. 7 of 1986 and became operational on 30th June 1988. Note that Costech replaced the Tanzania Scientific Research Council (Utafiti), which was established by Act of Parliament No. 51 of 1968.

What sets me apart, is that during my tenure we have moved up nine positions this year to number 88 out of 133 countries in the recently released Global Innovation Index.

As an organization charged with spearheading Tanzania’s technology and science front, what do you think is the most remarkable success recorded by Costech to date?

A lot has changed in the world when it comes to science and technology. There are many remarkable success stories to be told, including the awareness of Science and Technology, leading to engagement with Costech.

Tanzania’s improved performance on the global tech stage is also an indication of the growth we are consistently realizing in our industry.

This is a sign that our innovation ecosystem is growing. We can further cite or point out few more success stories in the last three years that include:

Costech having funded for establishment and development of 15 innovation hubs/spaces.

Furthermore, we have produced and disseminated guidelines related to promotion and coordination of research and innovation undertakings in the country. They include: National Research Integrity Framework, National Monitoring of Research and Innovation Framework, National Postdoctoral Framework, and Research and Innovation Grants Manual.

Costech is further working with the Ministry responsible for Science and Technology to produce the “National Guideline to Identify, and Promote Inventions, Innovations and Traditional Knowledge Practices” in November 2018. Also, we have been part of the implementers of the guideline through coordination of the “Annual Science, Technology and Innovation Competition”, known as Makisatu, standing for Mashindano ya Kitaifa ya Sayansi, Teknolojia na Ubunifu.

Makisatu comprises of seven categories (primary school, secondary school, informal sector, vocational training, tertiary level; university; and research and development institutions).

To successfully run Makisatu, we are working with the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government to engage grassroot innovators and informal sector.

We disseminate research findings and opportunities through various media.

What is your biggest challenge right now?

The challenge that we are currently facing is putting out proper mechanisms to meet the demand and expectations of the innovators.

Innovation is growing fast and the youth want to employ themselves thinking that they can make money through any innovation, but the problem is we have two types of innovation, innovation exhibition and innovation that solves societal challenges.

The innovation exhibition will only earn you praise but the latter can be sold to make money.

Therefore, we have put up a help desk that our youth can visit to get technical support that can help develop their ideas.

Tanzania is witnessing exponential growth in the technology industry with tech hubs/incubators at the heart of such growth, how does Costech ensure sustainable growth in the tech ecosystem?

Supporting and nurturing the research and innovation ecosystem is our job. We have the mother hub (hub of hubs) at Costech known as BUNI Hub which is a technology Hub which fosters innovation and technology entrepreneurship through capacity building, mentoring programs, among others.

Further, the Dar es Salaam Technology Business Incubator (DTBi) is hosted at Costech. We provide support to existing as well as new innovation hubs.

In 2019, we financially supported 15 innovation hubs. We are currently working with the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to train and establish Innovation Hubs at their Social Work Centers in Tengeru, Monduli, Misungwi, Rungemba, Mabughai, Ruaha, Uyole, Buhare, Mlale and Mbeya.

What plans are in store to ensure Tanzania features among Africa’s big players in technology and innovation in the coming years?

The Commission is a member of various regional forums and initiatives. For example, the SGCI. In November 2019, we hosted a big event in Tanzania with a representation from all Sub-Saharan Africa Research Councils. Our grant manual was used as a template to other Councils in Sub-Saharan Africa through Sarima – the Southern African Research & Innovation Management Association.

What role has Costech played to combat Covid-19 pandemic?

Covid-19 was a health issue that was guided through the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, it was a pandemic, managed through the disaster Committee under the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, in addition to working with various innovators, Costech coordinated the Covid-19 Arica Rapid Grant Fund related to Researchers; Science and Health Journalists and Communicators; and Science Advisers

What is the innovation budget for 2020-2021 and its sources?