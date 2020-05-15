Digital delivery for ‘The Citizen’ weekend papers

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. From this weekend - May 16 and 17, 2020 - your favourite newspapers, The Citizen on Saturday and The Citizen on Sunday, will be ‘delivered’ digitally.

The weekend print edition will not, ttherefore, be available due to challenges of reaching our target readers at newsstands for now - what with The Citizen readers mostly working from home and staying indoors during weekends.

However, this will not affect your copy of The Citizen weekdays - Monday to Friday - which will continue reaching you both as a tabloid and digitally as an epaper.

The same quality weekend newspapers - complete with reliable, enriching and entertaining content - will be delivered right into your hands, and at the time of your convenience through eGazeti, a newly-launched digital platform from Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL).

MCL publishes The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti newspapers, as well as MCL Digital and several other online and social media services.

The eGazeti is an online Newspaper Platform which will give you access to read all MCL newspapers at a go.