Digital delivery for ‘The Citizen’ weekend papers
Friday May 15 2020
Dar es Salaam. From this weekend - May 16 and 17, 2020 - your favourite newspapers, The Citizen on Saturday and The Citizen on Sunday, will be ‘delivered’ digitally.
The weekend print edition will not, ttherefore, be available due to challenges of reaching our target readers at newsstands for now - what with The Citizen readers mostly working from home and staying indoors during weekends.
However, this will not affect your copy of The Citizen weekdays - Monday to Friday - which will continue reaching you both as a tabloid and digitally as an epaper.
The same quality weekend newspapers - complete with reliable, enriching and entertaining content - will be delivered right into your hands, and at the time of your convenience through eGazeti, a newly-launched digital platform from Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL).
MCL publishes The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti newspapers, as well as MCL Digital and several other online and social media services.
The eGazeti is an online Newspaper Platform which will give you access to read all MCL newspapers at a go.
This platform is accessible on smartphones as an Application, and can be obtained through the web browser
With the rapid growth and expansion of technology, e-Gazeti promises to deliver a fulfilling experience to our esteemed readers - doing so at a discounted rate. Currently we are able to reach our readers who cannot access print titles using this platform.
eGazeti is convenient and cost-effective, and which you can access anytime, anywhere. It offers timely news from reliable sources, with email notifications when the e-paper arrives as early as 3am.
Subscribers will be able to access archives of previous publications of your favourite newspapers.