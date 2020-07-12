Dodoma accident claims lives of DAS, two others

By Louis Kolumbia

Tanga. Handeni District Administrative Secretary (DAS) Boniface Maiga (Pictured) died in the wee hours of yesterday when his car collided with a bus at Vikonji in Dodoma.

Mr Maiga was travelling alongside outgoing Handeni MP Omary Kigoda and two other people who sustained injuries. Reports say the four were going to attend the CCM General Congress this weekend.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto confirmed the accident.

Mr Kigoda’s driver, Peter Mganga attributed reckless driving and speeding by the bus driver for the accident. “I was forced off the road by his speeding but the bus ended up hitting our car,” he said. The police boss confirmed two other people also died during the accident. Unconfirmed reports say the police are holding the bus driver and his conductor.