Ex-TPA officials, trader charged with economic sabotage

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Three former Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) officials and one businessman appeared at the Kigoma Resident Magistrates Court to face five counts of corruption and economic sabotage. The three included a former Kigoma Port manager, Mr Morris Mchindiuza, an accountant, Mr Herman Shimbe, and Human Resource officer, Mr Lusubilo Mwakyusa.

The three - along with businessman Eliya Ntinyako, who is a director of the Kigoma-based Ntinyako Company Limited - stand accused of charges relating to tax evasion, money laundering and organizing a criminal gang, thereby occasioning TPA a loss of Sh619.2 million.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) said in a statement yesterday that the case is rooted in the issuance of a tender to supply building materials and water infrastructure equipment to TPA offices in Kigoma.

The PCCB public relations officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani, said in a statement yesterday that the four were charged with evading tax amounting to Sh37.8 million; causing a loss of Sh619.2 million to TPA; embezzlement; money laundering and organizing a criminal gang.

Ms Kapwani further revealed that all the three TPA officers (stationed in Kigoma) have been suspended from duty. PCCB, Ms Kapwani said, was also conducting a manhunt for several other individuals in connection with the case.

According to her, among the wanted suspects is a former Kigoma Port accountant, Mr Madaraka Madaraka, whose whereabouts had not been established until yesterday evening.

