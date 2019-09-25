‘I am the Inspector General of Police’, Sirro tells officers

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz Dar es Salaam.

The Inspector general of Police Simon Sirro on Tuesday reminded his lieutenants that there can only be one IGP in Tanzania saying that he did not appoint himself and once his time is up he will vacate the post.

The inspector General who was appointed in 2017 in unprecedented dress down warned officers who are bent towards undermining his authority.

He warned officers to shun hypocrisy within the force saying there are some Police Officers who have been criticizing his ways of handling issues, telling them to wait until their time comes.

“Hypocrisy is one of the major problems with the police. There is no way, whatsoever, that a police force can have two IGPs. I didn’t appoint myself to this post,” said Mr Sirro.

It was not clear what had prompted him to remind the officers of his authority in the Police force, in a meeting that featured all the Regional Police commanders and top Police officers in the country.

Mr Sirro also took issue with officers who are indulging in politics, hypocrisy within the force, and unethical conduct such as parading suspects to the media, corruption and many other vices that are undermining the force’s credibility.

In his first public meeting with Regional Police Commanders (RPCs), Mr Sirro urged them to resist the urge to assume the role of the judiciary.

The IGP He specifically wanted them to stop parading of suspects before cameras before they are charged in court because the suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Mr Sirro also spent a good chunk of his time to remind the RPCs to use a high level of professionalism in executing their duties.

Giving examples, Mr Sirro said weak command by the police might be a factor behind the deaths of the National Institute of Transport student Akwilina Akwiline and Television journalist Mr Daudi Mwangosi.

“The main challenge (with police work) is that, when there are weak commands in those situations, such those incidents might occur,” said Mr Sirro, referring to the Ms Akwilina and Mr Mwangosi.

Ms Akwilinai was killed on February 28, 2018, when she was hit by a stray bullet during a confrontation between police and Chadema supporters, who were marching to the Kinondoni Municipal District Council offices, ahead of 2018 by-elections.

In 2012, Daudi Mwangosi was also killed during a confrontation with police over the arrest of another journalist.

“Although it isn’t right to talk about the two incidences but we should use them as a lesson as we are heading to the elections,” said Mr Sirro.

The IGP noted that said although the country has made strides in curbing crime in the past three years, the police should engage the community to make sure that the crime rate drops even further.

“Crimes such as cross border, human trafficking, drug trafficking and cybercrime are organiszed crimes, which require the police to engage the community to get information. Unfortunately, this is still wanting,” said Mr Sirro.

He also outlined some of the achievements by the police. According to him the government has set aside Sh5.3 billon to purchase helicopters.