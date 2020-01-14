‘I have not resigned as Simba chairman’ says Mohammed Dewji

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club Chairman Mohammed Dewji has calmed nerves of the Msimbazi side fans after rejecting reports that he had resigned as chairman of the board.

“What happened to my accounts yesterday was unfortunate. We are together. We are going back to the league strong,” wrote Mo Dewji on his tweeter handle.

An air of uncertainty had earlier on surrounded the corridors of power at Simba Sports Club after a tweet on the chairman’s handle emerged on Monday night saying that he had resigned.

In a tweet that came a few minutes after the defending champions’ defeat to Mtibwa Sugar at Amani Stadium in Zanzibar, Mr Dewji was in regretting mood for the loss.

“It is a pity that Simba couldn’t win. After paying salaries of close to Sh4 billion a year. I resign as chair of the board and will remain as an investor. Simba Nguvu Moja. I will focus on developing infrastructure and a youth academy,” read the tweet which has been dismissed by the businessman.

Simba has just recruited a new coach and are jostling in the transfer market to match the activities of their arch rivals who have so far spent big in the January window.

