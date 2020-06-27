Jumbe’s son joins race for Zanzibar presidency

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ

Unguja. Mustafa Aboud Jumbe, the son of the former Zanzibar President, Aboud Jumbe, yesterday became the 30th CCM cadre to collect presidential nomination papers for the Isles presidency.

“I have collected these forms to exercise my democratic right within our party so that I can seek nomination to contest for Zanzibar presidency,” he said shortly after collecting the forms.

He also become the third on the list of sons of former Zanzibar presidents to collect the forms to contest presidential election on their party’s ticket.

Others include Dr Hussein Mwinyi, the son of third Zanzibar President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, and Ali Abeid Karume, the son of the founding president of Zanzibar, Abeid Amani Karume.

His father, Aboud Jumbe, served as president of Zanzibar from 11 April 1972 until 30 January 1984. He succeeded Abeid Karume as president, following Karume’s assassination on 7 April 1972.

In 1979, Jumbe introduced the first post-revolution constitution of Zanzibar, which separated the powers of the Revolutionary Council and the House of Representatives.

Jumbe died at the age of 96 at his home at Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, on 14 August 2016.

Mustafa’s joining of the race for Zanzibar presidency adds a new impetus to this year’s contest that has so far seen 15 CCM cadres collecting nomination forms to seek blessings to vie for the highest office in the Isles on CCM ticket.

Among those who have collected and returned the forms include Ali Abeid Karume, Mbwana Bakari Juma, Mohammed Hijja Mohammed, Abdulhalim Mohammed Ali, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Khamis Mussa Omar, Issa Suleiman Nassor and Mohammed Jaffar Jumanne.

Others are Omar Sheha Mussa, Mbwana Yahya Mwinyi, Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed, Rashid Ali Juma, Prof Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa, Shamsi Vuai Nahodha and Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud

Mr Rashid Ali Juma said he sees democracy has prevailed within their party CCM and all they were waiting was to see who finally sail through.

Nominated MP and miniser for Water, Prof Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa, said achievements of his party CCM has made his work to get sponsors easy.

He said that situation was a clear testimony that the party had set conditions that could be met by its members.

Former, Home Affair miniser, Shamsi Vuai Nahodha thanked all those who sponsored him.

“We are thankful that the exercise started well and we followed all the procedures. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to all those who sponsored me,” he said.