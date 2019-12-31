Prof Ibrahim Lipumba calls for political dialogue

By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The opposition Civic United Front (CUF) chairman yesterday called on President John Magufuli to convene an inclusive political dialogue with major actors ahead of the 2020 General Elections.

CUF leader’s appeal for President Magufuli to ‘open door for discussion’ comes just a week after the leader of the main opposition Chadema Freeman Mbowe made a similar call in his greetings to the nation during the 58th independence celebration.

Prof Lipumba expressed his party's readiness for dialogue.

But leader of the fast-growing opposition party ACT-Wazalendo Zitto Kabwe is on record describing any effort to seek reconciliation with the government as “flop.”

Presenting CUF’s New Year greetings, Prof Lipumba said that there was a need for President Magufuli to meet with leaders of the political opposition.

“Through such gathering we can discuss issues that will ensure what happened during the local government elections do not recur in the general elections,” he said.

The ruling CCM got a landslide victory of over 90 per cent during the November 24 civic elections in an elections that was boycotted by the leading position parties.

The parties claim the election was marred by massive irregularities. The boycott came after hundreds of opposition candidates were cancelled from the elections, something which allowed several CCM candidates to pass unopposed.

Prof Lipumba warned of violence if the same happens in the coming elections. “Citizens’ participation in deciding the affairs of their country is an important prerequisite for a peaceful and prosperous nation,” said CUF leader.

Prof Lipumba reminded those in power that even to bring about democracy in the country constitutes a development effort.

Mr Lipumba also touched on the issues of people’s security as well as the incidents of human rights violations that he claimed to have been on the ascendance lately.

He asked authorities to work on peoples’ complaints, especially on the alleged incidents of kidnapping, urging them to investigate the incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.