Lipumba eyes human resource investment

By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. The Civic United Front (CUF) Presidential candidate, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, has pledged to invest massively in Tanzania’s human resource if elected come October 28, 2020.

Prof Lipumba - who was in the company of his running mate, Ms Hamida Abdalah - told a public rally at Kilolo District in Iringa Region that quality social services were key to Tanzania’s development.

“CUF will invest massively in human resource if elected. We will inject a lot of cash in health and education. It is our belief that you require educated and healthy individuals who deliver efficiently,” he said

He added that the ruling party’s investment in infrastructure development was not the right path to developing the country.

During the past five years, the ruling CCM has invested massively in such projects as the 2,115 megawatts Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station (JNHP), the standard gauge railway line and in the purchasing of several aircraft to revive Air Tanzania, to mention but a few.

The ruling party also boasts increasing its spending on health to the extent that the number of referrals to India and other advanced countries significantly dropping.

However, according to Prof Lipumba, the CUF administration will ensure that children get balanced diet, which will boost their immune systems and thus allow them to effectively follow class lessons.

He said the CUF-led administration will strengthen the existing union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

“We will form a Government of National Unity and strengthen the union. We will do so by delivering a constitution that respects justice for all,” he said.

Agriculture will be given a special impetus if Lipumba is elected President on October 28 this year to form the next Union government.

That way, agricultural produce would be used to spur industrial production.

“To improve liquidity in the economy, you need to create an environment whereby farmers can conduct their activities on commercial basis,” he said.