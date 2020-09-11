Lissu promises big on industrial economy in Morogoro

By Elias Msuya and Hamida Sharif @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Morogoro. Chadema’s presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has called on the people of Morogoro Region to vote for his party because it is prepared to improve the quality of their lives by investing in industrialisation.

Speaking yesterday at the K-Ndege airport in Morogoro, Mr Lissu said that, despite the people being promised an industrial economy by the veteran ruling party, many industries have died across the country.

“You were promised that there would be a government that is pro-indutrialisation; but where are those industries? Yet, they claim that Tanzania is industrialised,” Mr Lissu stated.

Quoting Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Mr Lissu said Chadema’s election manifesto is about freedom, justice and people-centred development.

“The Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Nyerere, in his book People and Development, wrote that development is not about building roads, but about giving people development and the freedom to decide their own affairs,” he said.

Speaking at the rally earlier, Devotha Minja, the party’s former parliamentary candidate, said Morogoro’s industrialisation goals can be attained if people choose Chadema.

Advertisement