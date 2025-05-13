Singeli steps onto the global stage as UNESCO recognition looms

The thumping, high-speed rhythm of Singeli is no longer just shaking up dance floors—now it’s knocking on UNESCO’s doors.

In a move that could redefine Tanzania’s place on the global cultural map, Minister of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports Prof Palamagamba Kabudi has confirmed that Singeli music is in the running to be added to UNESCO’s prestigious List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Speaking in Parliament on May 7, 2025, the minister announced that a major milestone had been reached in the bid to spotlight Singeli as a national treasure.

A stakeholder workshop held in Dar es Salaam from March 25 brought together more than 120 participants including representatives from ministries, cultural institutions, and music stakeholders—to finalise the nomination process in partnership with UNESCO.

“Singeli music is not just noise—it’s a pulse that tells stories, connects generations, and celebrates our roots,” Prof. Kabudi emphasised. “It has grown into a global sound, and this nomination proves that Tanzania’s cultural heartbeat resonates far beyond our borders.”

With support from BASATA (the National Arts Council), Singeli has exploded beyond local scenes, captivating crowds at international festivals like Nyege Nyege (Uganda), DUO Festival (Belgium), Primavera Sound (Spain), Apporlibation (Germany), and Cora Festival (France).

The ministry has officially submitted the nomination dossier to UNESCO headquarters in Paris, with final deliberations now underway.

If approved, Singeli will join a distinguished list of cultural expressions recognised globally—alongside icons like the Argentine tango, Jamaican reggae, and Mali’s griot traditions.

Artistes within the Singeli community are feeling the wave of momentum.

“This is our time,” said Mushizo, a celebrated Singeli artist and producer. “When people in power like Prof. Kabudi speak up for us, it means we’re being taken seriously. But we can’t slow down now—we need government investment and infrastructure to truly take Singeli to the next level.”

Echoing that call, Dulla Makabila—four-time TMA winner—highlighted the need to stop imitating foreign sounds and instead double down on Singeli’s potential.

“Singeli is our identity. Why copy others when we have something so original? If we back it fully, this genre can bring home international awards and give Tanzania a fresh sound on the world stage,” he said.