Lissu to increase money circulation

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu yesterday said development projects implemented by the fifth-phase government have neither increased money circulation in the economy nor improved people’s living standards.

Mr Lissu - who was slapped with a seven-day campaign ban lately - promised to build a people-centred economy by implementing projects that would benefit a majority of poor Tanzanians instead of investing heavily in properties.

The firebrand politician - who is the Chadema vice chairman for the Mainland - made the promise in separate rallies in Singida East and Mkalama constituencies in Singida Region.

He said implementation of the projects by foreign firms shifts money to their countries abroad instead of increasing the volume of money in circulation in Tanzania - something which has resulted in failed businesses.

The former Singida East lawmaker (and ex-Tanganyika Law Society president) said the government owes local contractors payments for services delivered in the last five years.

“No relief or improved lives for citizens following implementation of these projects as explained by experts of the economy. Instead, Tanzanians have become poorer. The government didn’t properly look at the impact of the projects on the lives of the citizenry,” he said.

According to him, a Chadema government would implement people-centred projects aimed at improving rural roads to streamline transportation of crops including cotton, cashews, coffee, maize and others that significantly contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Instead of constructing flyovers, Salendar Bridge and Chato airport - and purchasing aircraft - the CCM government should have spent the money on improving education, water supply and healthcare services.

“There is a countrywide water outcry. A Chadema government will divert funds to improve education and the provision of health care services,” he said.

He said improved health services would also lower the charges imposed on expectant mothers before and after delivery that varies according to whether the baby child is a male or female.

Mr Lissu said if elected, his government would strengthen collaboration with the private sector to improve the investment climate and provide business protection in order to create jobs for Tanzanians.

He said his government would facilitate citizens - including petty traders - to freely do businesses, noting that the Sh20,000 petty traders’ identity cards (IDs) would be scrapped.