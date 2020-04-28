Lowassa, Ulimwengu among MPs elected in the 1990 polls

By William Shayo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After the 1990 General Election in which Ali Hassan Mwinyi was elected President for a five-year term, the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania convened in Dar es Salaam on November 6, 1990.

The meeting’s first task was to elect National Assembly Speaker, 15 MPs and 15 Special Seats MPs.

One day before the meeting, MPs who sat as Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM)’s committee proposed the name of Chief Adam Sapi Mkwawa, 70, to become Speaker of the National Assembly.

The name of Chief Mkwawa was proposed by George Nhigula, who was deputy National Assembly Speaker, who doubled as the Kwimba MP from Mwanza Region. By then Chief Mkwawa had already served as Bunge Speaker for 26 years. So, this was the sixth time Chief Mkwawa elected Speaker.

Chief Adam Sapi Mkwawa had been Speaker of the House since his first election which was held Wednesday on November 27, 1963 until Sunday , November 19, 1972 when he was appointed to lead the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Chief Mkwawa was reelected Speaker on Thursday, November 6, 1975, affter wich he was reelected by the new parliament on Tuesday on November 6, 1990. He then went on to hold that position until Monday on April 25, 1994.

Advertisement

In his reelection, Chief Mkwawa scooped 139 out of 187 votes cast by MPs. At least 48 MPs cast votes of NO as there was no vote that was spoiled.

The voting was, as it was for oath taking, administered in Parliament by its Secretary, Mahmoud Mwindadi, who appointed Patrick Qorro (Karatu) and Raya Khamis Mwinyi (Koani, Zanzibar) to count the votes.

After being declared the winner and took his oath, Chief Mkwawa said his reelection was a clear testimony that the people of Tanzania had faith in him through the MPs and he promised that he would work hard and cooperate with the MPs.

The Parliament sat again on November 7 at the Karimjee Hall to vote for 30 MPs - 15 from CCM’s wings, and 15 for ‘Special Seats.’

However, two national seat aspirants, Ali Ameir Mohamed and Amina Salum Ali, backed out of the race due to various reasons.

In his letter of withdrawal from the race, Ameir said he did that because he had already been appointed to hold other positions such as being CCM deputy Secretary General, a member of the Revolutionary Council, a Member of the House of Representatives and as well a minister without portfolio.

On her part, Amina - who was appointed Zanzibar’s new minister for Finance by Zanzibar president and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Salmin Amour - said she withdrew from the race because she had already been among the five members nominated to the House of Representatives, who later entered the Parliament of the United Republic.

The new Parliament had 255 seats, out of which 180 were for electoral constituencies (130 for Tanzania mainland, 50 for Zanzibar), and 15 for MPs to be nominated by president of the United Republic, 15 national seats through the different CCM Wings; 15 Special Seats; 25 seats for regional commissioners and five for members of the House of Representatives.

Shortly after the election of voting for MPs from CCM Wings and Special Seats and its results being announced, former five MPs, who contested for national seats, were, however, not elected to fill 30 national seats in Parliament.

Those, who failed to make it included veteran politician Lucy Lameck, who contested on the Special Seats ticket and Phillip Ndaki on the CCM Wings ticket as by then the latter was the chairman of the Wings.

The others, who were not elected included Jitto Ram and Amina Saad Feruzi, who contested on the Special Seats ticket while former nominated MP Silverster Sangalali Madata on the CCM Wings ticket.

Six contestants on the ticket of CCM Wings, including Juwata Secretary General Cyprian Manyanda, were not chosen.

However, five aspirants on the ticket of CCM Parents Wing and six others on the ticket of CCM Youth Wing were all chosen.

There were a total of 205 Parliamentary Seat contestants from CCM Wings in the election, which saw no vote being spoiled.

Those, who were elected included David Holela (CCM Wings), Gladness Mziray (Special Seats), Thabira Siwale (CCM Wings), Salama Khamis Islam (Special Seats), Dk Pius Mbawala (CCM Wings), Ali Haji Ali (CCM Wings), Jenerali Ulimwengu (CCM Wings), Venance Ngula (CCM Wings) and Prof Philemoni Sarungi (CCM Wings).

Meshack Maganga (CCM Wings), Gibbons Mwaikambo (CCM Wings), Mohamed Seif Khatib (CCM Wings), Sukwa Said Sukwa (CCM Wings), Anna Makinda (CCM Wings) and Edward Lowassa (CCM Wings) were also chosen.

Those who contested on the Special Seats ticket in Tanzania Mainland and declared winners were Tatu Omari, Maria Kamm, Corona Busongo, Getrude Mongella and Edith Munuo.

Winners on the Special Seats ticket in Zanzibar were Ashura Abeid Faraji, Tatu Ali Abdallah, Maua Abeid Daftari and Fatuma Said Ali.

The others were Kijakazi Kyelula, Mwanamkuu Makame Kombo, Mosi Tambwe, Hulda Kibacha and Zaituni Fadhili Nyapili.

On Sunday, November 18, after the election, the government formed and the Parliament began its sittings, the Central Committee of CCM National Executive Committee thanked and praised all those, who participated in the election for electing President Ali Hassan Mwinyi with many votes of YES.

In the polls that took place on October 28, 1990, President-Elect Mwinyi, who was the sole presidential candidate of the United Republic, got 95.5 percent of all votes cast.