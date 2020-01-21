Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sodomy charges

By Pamela Chilongola @pchilongola pchilongola@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kinondoni Resident Magistrate Court has delivered a 20-year jail term to a resident of Kimara Stop over, Liziki Kessy, after finding him guilty of sexually abusing a seven-year old boy.

Delivering the sentence yesterday, resident magistrate Hudi Hudi said the court was satisfied – beyond any reasonable doubt – by evidence advanced by the prosecution side.

The prosecution side had brought five witnesses to testify against the convict.

Mr Hudi said the sentence was delivered considering that such kind of offences attract not more than 30 years of imprisonment.

He said after reviewing the witness statements by the prosecution and defence sides, the court was satisfied that the convict committed the offence.

“This comes after the victim provided the testimony on how the convict took him into a ruined building where Kessy committed the offence,” the magistrate said.

“The testimonies by the victim, the mother of victim and the Mwananyamala Referral Hospital doctor in charge, together confirmed that the boy was found with wounds in his private parts,” the magistrate noted.

State Attorney Dasy Makakala asked the court to provide a long sentence to the convict, which would serve as a lesson to other people who have been abusing children.

Mr Kessy pleaded for a softer punishment on grounds that he was an orphan and he was suffering from tuberculosis and diabetes.

The prosecution side alleged that Mr Kessy committed an offence on July 24, 2018 at Kimara Stop Over.