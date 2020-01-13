Marking New Year is a reminder that you’re stronger than cancer

By Dr Chris Peterson

This is an open letter to every cancer patient as my New Year greetings.

Last week I paid a visit to cancer patients at one of our national cancer facilities to learn about their journey on battling with cancer.

It’s no news that for most being a cancer patient sounds like a death sentence from the moment they learn that they are diagnosed with the disease. The whole feeling of hopelessness pumps into them. And this is what I observed from the majority of cancer patients I spoke to at the facility.

Almost every patient I was giving the word of consolation and encouragement, the most they would say, is: “I have no idea how I survived all these months of aggressive treatments with all related complications, tomorrow remains unpledged, but being alive today, really sounds a miracle.”

You can imagine how these cancer patients have given it up all. But one this is for sure, marking another year, after all the physical and mental torture from cancer-related complications is enough to say that they are stronger than the disease itself.

Cancer is a frightening thing to face, and even more so at a young age. You may spend your time railing against the unfairness of the disease, and even being angry with your body for its betrayal-that is an understandable response.

From the moment you find out you have cancer, a wide range of emotions can wash over you. You might be afraid, angry and sad or have some other difficult-to-name emotions. It is normal to struggle, but if these emotions go unchecked, they can spiral into depression, anxiety or even post-traumatic depression disorders; and that’s when the feeling of hopelessness triggers.

Dear survivors, we all know that cancer can be fatal. But one thing is for sure, being a cancer patient doesn’t mean that life has come to an end. You may go through a lot of physical trauma and mental anguish in your battle with this disease, but cancer will never steal your dear life as easily as you might think.

I’m telling you this because, last year I met several patients who seemed to lose hope; the hope of living after they were diagnosed with cancer.

Some even told me, “Doctor, I don’t think if I will cross over half of this year.” But it is the start of a new year and they all made it. I think now they [patients] can look back and realise that they are stronger than cancer itself as they have turned over a new page, 2020.

Dear patients, you are the most important component in this battle. You have been mad, sad and scared but you were able to overcome those feelings.

Laugh a lot, have fun, read funny books, watch funny movies. And when you feel down, go ahead and feel it; and when it passes, thank God and laugh.

Think yourself as the winner of this battle, not 5 years from now, but from today.

You are surviving being told you have a potentially life-threatening disease, you are surviving the surgery, you are surviving the drugs that attack the cells, you are surviving when your hair falls out, you are surviving while receiving the radiation treatment. You are stronger than you think!

Your body may take a beating, but it is your very soul! The spirit of you that survives from the very beginning.

Dear patients, I wish you strength and hope on your journey. May the discoveries you make about your place in life lead to great fulfilment for you and those whose lives for many years to come.