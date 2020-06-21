More grilled over suspicious Kimara woman’s death

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.co

Dar es Salaam. Police yesterday said they have questioned more people as they try to establish the truth about mysterious death of Mercy Mkambala, a woman whose body was found lying on her bed, with blood scattered all over.

Ms Mkambala’s body was found in her bedroom at the City’s Kimara suburb on Thursday night, shortly after her husband sought help from neighbours to take her to hospital.

Already the police are holding her husband Erick Samson whom they have identified as the prime suspect on the matter.

Yesterday, police confirmed they have interrogated Mr Samson and plans were underway to take him to court. Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Edward Bukombe said “we are certainly questioning more people” but declined to reveal who they have already interrogated pending completion of investigations.

“Investigations have many issues, some are still on preliminary stages so we cannot say everything at this moment,” said Bukombe.

According to the family, the body was expected to be taken from Tumbi Hospital, Kibaha District in Coast Region for farewell service before being transported to Bukoba, Kagera Region for burial.

