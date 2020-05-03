Mwigulu makes a comeback to the cabinet

By Jacob Mosenda @TheCitizenTZ

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday appointed the former Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba Legal and Constitutional Affairs minister.

Mr Nchemba, who is also the Member of Parliament for Iramba West (CCM) was in 2018 dropped from the cabinet in a minor a reshuffle.

Mr Nchemba succeeds Mr Augustine Mahiga,74 who died in Dodoma on Friday after a short illness and buried yesterday at his Tosamaganga hometown in Iringa Region.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Mr Nchemba’s new appointment took effect yesterday, April 2, 2020.