NEC: We will only clear legitimate candidates

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. The National Electoral Commission (NEC) yesterday said it will only clear legitimate candidates to participate in the October 28 General Election.

The electoral body moved to quell fears that individuals who had not been cleared by respective political parties were lining up to collect nomination forms.

NEC’s director of elections Wilson Mahera told The Citizen yesterday that forms would be issued to candidates whose clearance was made by their respective party secretary general.

He spoke on the sidelines of a meeting with religious leaders yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

He spoke to allay fears being expressed by some parties that a plot was in the offing to have their candidates disqualified.

“NEC is working on reported challenges in some areas. Political parties will be provided the opportunity to nominate candidates required to collect nomination forms,” he said.

He said election supervisors have been instructed to provide nomination forms only to candidates with introduction leters from ward or constituency secretaries known to the parties.

Dr Charles observed, however, that there are political parties with internal wrangles that the electoral body wouldn’t like to interfere.

“Our officers have told us that some reported collisions are caused by wrangling within parties. They should therefore be asked about these problems,” he said. Dr Charles said NEC will organize this year’s elections in accordance with the country’s constitution, laws, regulations, procedures and guidelines formulated to ensure there is free, fair and credible election.