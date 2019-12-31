Nida offices swamped as Sim listing deadline draws closer

By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam/Upcountry. Long queues have been witnessed in various parts of the country, as citizens continue to secure national identification cards (IDs) from the National Identification Authority (Nida) to biometrically register their mobile telecoms SIM cards.

This is happening at the time when President John Magufuli had extended the exercise to January 20, next year, instead of today, with citizens expressing their views that more extension of the deadline was required.

A cross section survey carried by The Citizen yesterday revealed that most citizens want unregistered SIM cards to continue functioning and that Nida should send ID numbers to clients through mobile phones.

Speaking to The Citizen at the Nida offices in Mombasa Dar es Salaam, Mr Boniface Johannes said he arrived at the office since 4:30am.

“I need the ID because I want to apply for the travelling document at the Department of Immigration,” he said, adding.

“The deadline should be further extended to enable citizens inside and outside the country to get the IDs,” he said.

Mr Michael Lau who arrived at the offices at 4am said he was looking for the ID in order to undergo biometric SIM card registration.

“I registered for the ID in September 2019, but I haven’t the number until today. SIM cards shouldn’t be locked out because through financial transactions the poor will be seriously affected,” he said.

Ms Janeth Masunga suggested Nida to start providing ID information including numbers through their mobile phones to reduce inconveniences to citizens.

Mr Mussa Hussein echoed the idea of deadline extension, noting 20 days were still insufficient.

“Dar es Salaam is seriously hit with the acquisition of IDs problem as most people lack birth certificates and bureaucracy surrounded the process for the document,” he said.

Speaking at Magaoni Street in Tanga, Mr Kuruthum Mohamed said she had been discouraged with long queues at Nida offices.

“I don’t have a birth certificate. However the process for getting the document has always discouraged me, therefore affecting the process of getting the national ID,” she said.

Speaking at the Tanga City Council offices, Mr Mjata Khalid said he was surprised with directives to wait for the ID for the next ten days.

Nida regional manager Kitashu Marite said they are prepared to serve all citizens reaching January 20, next year.

A resident of Mazimbu in Morogoro Mr Mohamed Sharif blamed Nida for delaying their forms and yet giving directives that some documents or attachments were missing,” he said.

Konde Ward councillor, Ms Crala Clemence requested Nida representatives to be sent to remote areas in order to reduce complains from citizens. Speaking at the old council offices in Geita, Ms Diana Shija said though she registered ID since September this year, her was missing in the list released by Nida.

A resident of Nzera, Mr Mapinduzi Madirisha said he was spending up to Sh10,000 per day on transport and food during the follow-ups.

Speaking outside the Kibaha Division Officer’s office, Mr Salumu Mohamed wondered the promise to be provided with the ID two months later contrary to directives of the president for all Tanzanians to be provided with IDs by January 20, 2020.

Mr Salumu Lila said the exercise was challenged by inadequate number of centers making citizens to flock at the few available stations.

Ms Katherin Leonard was of the view that SIM card registration should be a continuous process due to challenges surrounding accessibility of the national IDs.