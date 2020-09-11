Pilot’s age cited in Chadema chopper controversy

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema said yesterday that the party’s plan for its flag bearer Tundu Lisu to start using a helicopter during his campaigns could not materialize after Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) issued a ban to do so.

But, TCAA statement signed by director general Hamza Johari refuted Chadema claims, saying State Aviation was given bloc permit that expires on October 31, 2020, noting that however the company was denied exemption request to use a pilot aged 65 which contravene Regulation 15 of the Civil Aviation (Personnel Licensing).

“Exemption was denied because it is against the law and would threaten the lives of passengers and that the feedback was issued on the same day of application, September 9. No TCCA official communicated to Chadema officials as claimed and no flight plan was submitted to TCAA,” says Mr Johari in a statement.

But Chadema alleged that they had been informed that the pilot, who was scheduled to fly the helicopter carrying Mr Lissu so the latter could hold campaigns in Bagamoyo, Chalinze, Mlandizi and Kibaha in Coast Region, was of an advanced age, a condition that could be unsafe to fly a presidential candidate.

Mr Lissu and his running mate Salum Mwalimu yesterday commenced the second phase of their party’s election campaigns targeting to reach every constituency in the country after concluding the first round of addressing voters in the party’s 10 zones in the Mainland and Zanzibar. The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) ex-president was expected to address rallies in the Coast Region, Mr Mwalimu was expected to meet voters in Tanga Region.

But, yesterday Chadema’s chief election whip Aman Golugwa told The Citizen in a telephone interview that the pilot’s age was the reason behind the denial of the flying licence.

Advertisement

“After entering into a contract with the aviation vendor, it was their responsibility to lodge for the licence and assign the pilot. But, surprisingly, we were told that the South African pilot, aged 55, was approaching retirement age, hence he wasn’t authorized to fly a presidential candidate,” he said. But, Mr Golugwa was of the view that the TCAA’s decision was politically biased and hence leaving a lot to be desired.

“We were forced to opt for road transport that enabled our candidate to address rallies in Kibaha and Bagamoyo while the two others in Chalinze and Mlandizi were addressed by parliamentary and councillorship candidates,” he said.

Mr Golugwa said their communication with State Aviation later yesterday would determine future plans, although he insisted that the use of a helicopter wouldn’t be changed.

Today, Mr Lissu is expected to hold rallies in constituencies located in Morogoro Region before proceeding to Iringa Region as indicated in the NEC campaign schedule.

Earlier, party’s information and communications department head Tumaini Makene said in a statement that the helicopter was barred from taking off shortly after Mr Lissu and his convoy had completed checking in at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

“The TCAA officer, who communicated the information, gave a very baffling reason given the fact that the application for a licence was lodged since yesterday (Wednesday),” reads part of the statement.

He named the other four people who were expected to board the copter alongside Mr Lissu as Mr Golugwa, candidates’ personal secretary David Jumbe, a security assistant and a pilot.