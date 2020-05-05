Senior MCL photographer dies in Dar after short illness
Dar es Salaam. A senior photographer with Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) Omary Fungo died yesterday at Malawi Hospital, Temeke District after a short illness.
Mr Fungo’s wife Amina Rejareja said the late Fungo started to feel unwell immediately after he returned home from office on Monday April 27.
“We took him to a nearby Arafa Dispensary, he was diagnosed with malaria and Urinary Track Infection (UTI) and given medicines. After three days he started complaining of abnormal pain in his ribs and difficulty breathing, we took him to Malawi Hospital where doctors attended and put him to a place designated to Covid-19 patients until he met his death,” she said. She said the deceased is expected to be buried at Kiwalani graveyard in Dar es Salaam after receiving his body.
Fungo joined MCL in 2015 from The Guardian Limited where he worked as a photographer since 1995. Before before becoming a photojournalist, he was employed at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) at the Department of Radiology.