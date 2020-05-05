Senior MCL photographer dies in Dar after short illness

By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationamedia.com

“We took him to a nearby Arafa Dispensary, he was diagnosed with malaria and Urinary Track Infection (UTI) and given medicines. After three days he started complaining of abnormal pain in his ribs and difficulty breathing, we took him to Malawi Hospital where doctors attended and put him to a place designated to Covid-19 patients until he met his death,” she said. She said the deceased is expected to be buried at Kiwalani graveyard in Dar es Salaam after receiving his body.