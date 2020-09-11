Six Mwananchi readers share Sh12m cash prize

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Six monthly winners of the ‘Tajirika na eGazeti’ campaign yesterday were overjoyed after sharing a total of Sh12 million plus a Tecno Camon 15 at an event held at the Serena Hotel in the city.

eGazeti is a new digital platform of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), publishers of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti newspapers, as well as Mwananchi Digital and the provider of several other online and social media services.

Speaking at the event, MCL acting managing director Bakari Machumu said that MCL are determined to continue fulfilling the promise they have made to readers: to share with them the little they get through the new eGazeti platform.

“We came up with eGazeti as a product in the market in an attempt to overcome the challenges we have faced in distributing our newspapers,” said Mr Machumu, adding that when Covid-19 broke out, “eGazeti became very important to our readers...”

In this month’s draw, Mwajuma Kambi, 48, from the Kimara suburb emerged the overall top monthly reader of all the three newspapers thus going home with Sh5 million in cool, hard cash.

Others included Tabaji Sylvestor (22) of Kibaha, Liberatus Bavuna (32) of Mbezi and Tibichi Mabula (21) of Lindi who walked away with Sh2 million each after being announced the monthly best readers of Mwanaspoti, Mwananchi and The Citizen newspapers respectively.

A community development officer based in Shinyanga Region, Mr Gamba Mtoni (30), garnered Sh1 million after emerging the winner of a random lucky draw, while Dinna Siame (51) won a brand new Tecno Camon 15 from MCL’s new partner Tecno.

“Wow!” Mwajuma was heard cheering after being declared the winner of Sh5 million. “Thank you very much, thank you very much.”

A total of Sh100 million will be won in the three-months long campaign, which was launched on June 30 this year.

An overall winner of the large (last) draw will pocket Sh20 million.

The draw, which is run under the supervision of the Gaming Board of Tanzania, is transparent and observes the laws of the country.