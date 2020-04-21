Tanzania to get France’s 1.2bn euros share to battle Covid-19

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is among African countries that will receive part of 1.2 billion euros (about Sh3 trillion) released by the French government to fight Covid-19 in the continent.

France ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Frederic Clavier, told The Citizen he was holding discussions with the Health minister to establish key areas into which to channel the support in battling the deadly pandemic.

“Up to this moment, we do not know how much Tanzania is going to get but after discussions with the responsible ministry, we will see the gaps and channel our support,” he said.

According to a press statement, France has decided to help Africa - and, in particular, the most vulnerable countries - to effectively tackle the virus and resist economic shock from it!

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on April 8, 2020 that his country would immediately release 1. 2 billion Euros to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Africa.

“Covid-19 health initiative implemented by French Development Agency (Agence Française de Développement: AFD) aims to strengthen the healthcare systems in Africa as well as African detection and scientific research capacities.

But this action will not only provide an immediate response to the short-term health challenges, but also tackle the major economic and social consequences and prepare for after the crisis,” he said.

The French Embassy already supports within its ability national efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and its consequences. Its ongoing agro-ecology project, implemented by SwissAid and Tanzanian NGOs SAT and TOAM, that aims to improve sustainable livelihoods for 6000 smallholder farmers, has been adapted to prevent the epidemic among rural population.

He said 500,000 euros will be directed at epidemic prevention, food security and economic assistance to high risk and vulnerable rural population.

He said AFD is already working hand-in-hand with the government and NGOs to assess the possibility of rerouting some available grant funds (around 500,000 euros) towards prevention, training of health workers and supply of medical materials.

As part of the Covid-19 health in common initiative, AFD will also propose to support Tanzania through soft loans to address short-and-medium-term health challenges.