Two Chinese nationals found guilty, fined Sh1 million each

The executive director of Ronglan International Industry and Trade Company Limited, Zheng Ronglan, 50, and his wife Ou Ya, 47, were arraigned at the Kisuru Resident Magistrate’s Court in Dar es Salaam.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam.Two Chinese nationals Zheng Rongman(50) and Ou Ya (47), have today February 26 been fined Sh 1 million each after they were found guilty of giving a bribe of $5000 (Sh11.5 million) to Commissioner General of TRA, Dr Edwin Mhende

Apart from the fines, the Kisutu Resident Magistrate court has confiscated the $5000 after the two were found guilty of giving a bribe in a foiled attempt to evade Sh1.3 billion tax.

The duo live at Kanyambo in Mafinga District, Iringa Region.

Yesterday, a prosecutor from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Ipyana Mwakatobe, alleged before the Principal Resident Magistrate Haruna Shaidi that the accused committed the offence on February 24, this year, at the TRA offices in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam.

“The accused jointly issued a $5,000 bribe to the Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to convince him to help their company evade a Sh1.3 billion tax,” alleged the prosecutor.