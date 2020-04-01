VIDEO: Hope as Lake Victoria water level reaches new heights

By Peter Saramba @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Farmers, fishermen, transporters and livestock keepers must be rubbing their hands with glee following the rise of Lake Victoria water level, which will positively impact their economic activities.

This is despite the fact that the rising water levels have had negative outcomes on hotels that are located close to the lake.

Lake Victoria water level has risen to new heights, breaking the record that was attained 55 years ago.

In May 1965, hydrologists measured the water level and established that it measured an average of 1,134.27 metres above the sea level.

However, in March this year, the level has reached 1,134.47 metres above sea level.

“Prospects are that the water level will continue to rise following reports from the meteorological agency that rains will keep falling throughout April and May, 2020,” the public relations officer from the Lake Victoria Basin Water Board (LVBWB), Mr Gerald Itimbula, said.

He added: “From hydrology point of view, a rise in water levels means enough water for carrying out community projects like farming, livestock keeping, transportation, fishing and industrial activities”.

He noted, however, that the increase in water levels may also have some negative effects on people who conduct their income-generating activities close to the lake.

“This is why on February 8, 2020, we warned people, who live close to the lake or conduct their income-generating activities there to be wary of the rising water levels and that caution still prevails,” he said.

The LVBWB is entrusted with the functions of assessing and monitoring the water resource for Lake Victoria. It is also responsible for allocating and protecting water use as well as protecting pollution of the resource.

A number of high profile hotels around the lake remain closed while a number of residents around Igombe area, Bugoya Ward in Ilemela District are finding the going tough as water routinely finds its way into their houses.



