Why Mkapa pushed through privatisation despite criticism

Some critics even equated the manner in which state enterprises were being privatised as selling the country to foreigners and a few individuals.

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. When one thinks of the privatisation policy in Tanzania, the name of President Benjamin Mkapa—who died on Friday—comes into mind at the top.

The policy was widely criticized as it was marred with controversies due to how it was being implemented.

Mr Mkapa, who summed up his philosophy in the slogan ‘Ukweli na Uwazi’, Swahili for ‘truth and transparency’, introduced reforms that breathed some life into the economy, which was in a dire situation, including the selling of the state-run businesses that were performing poorly.

Some critics even equated the manner in which state enterprises were being privatised as selling the country to foreigners and a few individuals.

On the other side, he is also credited for having done a lot in reforming the public service, particularly in making it functional and efficient by changing mindsets of civil servants—a move that helped it to regain the lost public confidence.