Why Mkapa pushed through privatisation despite criticism
Sunday July 26 2020
Dar es Salaam. When one thinks of the privatisation policy in Tanzania, the name of President Benjamin Mkapa—who died on Friday—comes into mind at the top.
The policy was widely criticized as it was marred with controversies due to how it was being implemented.
Mr Mkapa, who summed up his philosophy in the slogan ‘Ukweli na Uwazi’, Swahili for ‘truth and transparency’, introduced reforms that breathed some life into the economy, which was in a dire situation, including the selling of the state-run businesses that were performing poorly.
Some critics even equated the manner in which state enterprises were being privatised as selling the country to foreigners and a few individuals.
On the other side, he is also credited for having done a lot in reforming the public service, particularly in making it functional and efficient by changing mindsets of civil servants—a move that helped it to regain the lost public confidence.
“There was no option but privatization really. Enterprises should have been making money and helping with government revenue, yet they were dependent on government handouts. People were fed up with those parastatals which were taking money out of the treasury, instead of generating money for the treasury. Some socialist ideologues were uneasy, but no-one could offer an alternative. What else was there to do other than to try to find businesses to partner with, or to sell these enterprises outright?” Mkapa defended his privitisation policy in his memoir—My Life, My Purpose—published last year.