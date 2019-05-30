The government has clarified that no public servant is forced to possess or use the state-owned telecom firm- TTCL SIM Cards, but it encourages the public servants to subscribe to the telecommunication firm.

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Director of Information Services, Dr Hassan Abbas has clarified that the recent directive issued by President John Magufuli that required public servants to possess or use the state-owned telecom firm- TTCL SIM Cards, saying it is not mandatory.

"There is no official statement that directs all the government officials to have TTCL Sim cards, they can only do so out of their own wish,”said Dr Abbas.

President Magufuli gave the directive recently during a ceremony held at the TTCL’s head offices in the city whereby the government received dividends amounting to over Sh2 billion from the telecommunication firm.

The President’s directive triggered a strong debate among public servants and ordinary citizens who perceived the directive as ‘mandatory’.

Meanwhile, referring to the Media industry development, Dr Abbas who is also the government’s spokesperson called upon the owners of Media companies in the country who were yet to register their companies, to do so, in order to secure publication license from the government.