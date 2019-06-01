The 35-year-old Spaniard, who was playing for Segunda Division side Extremadura, passed away following the accident on Saturday June 1.

Madrid. Former Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car crash, it has been confirmed.

Former club Sevilla tweeted: "We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace."

Reyes was the youngest player in Sevilla history to make his debut for the club, making his first appearance for the club at just 16-years-old.

A move to Arsenal would come in the January 2004 and he went on to win the league as part of the club's 'Invincible' season

Stops at Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, a return to Sevilla and on to Cordoba and others.

Former club Espanyol joined the legions of supporters paying tribute.

"From RCD Espanyol we wish to express our heartfelt condolences and send all our support to the family and to those at Sevilla."