Problems with alternatives after plastic bags ban in TZ

Traders, who spoke to The Citizen claimed that they incurred huge losses because they were forced to dispose their stocks

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar/Simanjiro. The ban on the manufacture, importation, sale and use of plastic bags that became effective yesterday has been well received, but some traders expressed concerns regarding the availability of alternative carriers.

The Citizen conducted a spot-check survey yesterday in Dar es Salaam and Simanjiro District and found out that residents have started complying to the law.

Residents at various markets in Dar es Salaam and some other towns were seen using biodegradable bags for carrying their stuffs.

A resident of Mtoni in the city, Ms Rehema Mbiku, said the ban on plastic bags has reminded them of the use of handwoven baskets when going to the market.

“Personally, I think the government has done a good thing because the plastic bags were polluting the environment,” said Ms Mbiku.

Traders, who spoke to The Citizen claimed that they incurred huge losses because they were forced to dispose their stock on the eve of the ban.

Mr Edson Temba, who runs a shop at Mirerani in Simanjiro District,Manyara Region, said he was forced to destroy all plastic bags that were in his shop for sale so to comply with the ban.

“There is no need of entering into antagonism with the government. We had to comply. Yesterday (Friday) I burnt all stocks of plastic bags to avoid problems,” said Mr Temba.

Similar sentiments were shared by Mr Haji Ngokwe, a trader at Kariakoo in the city, who said he was forced to get rid of all of his plastic bags that were in his store to avoid trouble.

However, some traders and consumers are still complaining about the availability of the alternative carriers.

Other traders lamented about the high prices of alternative packages.

A comestibles trader specialising in selling chapatti in Ilala, Ms Zainabu Mgaya, said: “It’s not fair for me to sell a chapatti for Sh250, while its package did cost me Sh200,” said she.

She urged the government to come up with indicative prices to stop unscrupulous traders from capitalising on the ban.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr January Makamba, assured entrepreneurs trading in the alternative paper bags that the products will soon be available.

He was responding to questions from suppliers of alternative bags who expressed their concerns about difficulties in accessing the alternative bags yesterday, when he led a panel of inspectors from the National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) on a tour of the Kariakoo Market.

Mr Makamba said that the said bags’ scarcity was to be expected at the beginning, but later, the products will be more readily available as more makers join in.

Tanzania becomes the 34th African country to ban importation, production, sale and use of plastic bags, according to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

Tanzania, which has many tourist attractions, has also issued a notice to travellers that they will have to “surrender” plastic bags in their possession at the points of entry.

Globally, 127 countries have some sort of plastic bag legislation, 91 of which include a ban or restriction on manufacturing, importation and retail distribution, according to UNEP.